DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / MEA cautions Indians against giving up citizenship, joining Russian military for monetary gains

MEA cautions Indians against giving up citizenship, joining Russian military for monetary gains

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:57 PM Oct 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs has cautioned Indian nationals against surrendering their Indian citizenship and taking up Russian passports to enlist in the Russian armed forces for temporary monetary benefits, identifying the practice as a major concern.

The latest caution comes after repeated government advisories over the past two years urging job seekers to exercise vigilance when pursuing overseas employment opportunities through unknown channels.

Advertisement

According to the advisory shared by MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a post on X, several individuals have willingly approached Indian authorities to renounce their nationality or have obtained Russian passports without prior consultation, lured primarily by short-term monetary incentives.

Advertisement

The government warned that signing military contracts under these circumstances exposes citizens to severe, life-threatening risks and creates complex legal hurdles for state intervention.

The MEA also addressed a widespread misconception among recruits that they can voluntarily join the Russian military for financial gain and later rely on diplomatic channels to secure an early release. Refuting this assumption, the Ministry emphasised that enlisting through such routes is an extremely dangerous course of action that severely complicates repatriation efforts.

Advertisement

"We are continuing to see reports about Indian nationals recruited into the Russian armed forces. Government has on several occasions over the past two years underlined the risks and dangers inherent in this course of action and advised Indian citizens from time to time to be cautious while pursuing job opportunities abroad and not get lured by any job offers from unverified individuals," the advisory read.

"We have also come across numerous instances wherein individuals are willingly seeking out offers to join the Russian armed forces with an understanding that they would be able to avail concomitant monetary benefits, and later secure release by approaching the Indian Government. It is reiterated that this is a dangerous path and is strongly discouraged by the Government," it added.

The government further pointed out that private agents and unregistered non-public entities, including voluntary groups, are actively recruiting foreign nationals into combat roles. Indian job seekers have been advised to exercise due diligence and verify that any recruitment agency operating in the region is formally registered with the MEA before accepting overseas offers.

"There have also been numerous instances wherein individuals have approached Indian authorities to willingly give up their Indian citizenship, avail a Russian passport and then get recruited in Russian armed forces. Some have already done so without consulting Indian authorities, having been lured by temporary monetary benefits. It is advised that individuals should consider the gravity of such actions and understand the mortal dangers they are exposing themselves to. The Government advises Indian nationals to refrain from taking such actions," the MEA noted.

"It has also come to our notice that foreign nationals are being recruited to serve in the Russian armed forces by non-public entities including voluntary groups. Indian nationals are advised to exercise due diligence before accepting job offers from such agents which are not registered with the Ministry of External Affairs," the advisory added.

Furthermore, the MEA noted that the government "remains continuously engaged with the Russian side to ensure the safety, well-being and early discharge of all Indian nationals in the Russian armed forces."

The MEA released a similar advisory on Wednesday cautioning Indian nationals against joining the Russian armed forces, warning them about the risks involved and advising them not to be lured by unverified job offers abroad.

"It is reiterated that this is a dangerous path and is strongly discouraged by the Government," it said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts