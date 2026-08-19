MEA cites security concerns for continued Kartarpur Corridor closure as SGPC seeks more pilgrim visas

New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday reiterated that pilgrimage travel between India and Pakistan is governed by bilateral arrangements, while services along the Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor continue to remain suspended due to the prevailing security situation.

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MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal made the remarks while responding to questions on demands for an increase in the number of pilgrim visas and the reopening of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor.

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Jaiswal was also asked about a high-level delegation from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) meeting Pakistan's Charge d'Affaires in New Delhi to seek an increase in the visa quota for Sikh pilgrims travelling to Pakistan.

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"We also have seen some reports about the meeting that you just talked about," Jaiswal said. "Every year, as you know, there is a bilateral arrangement between the two countries under which our jathas, Sikh jathas, visit pilgrimage sites in Pakistan."

On the demand from the SGPC and other Sikh organisations for the resumption of services along the Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, the MEA spokesperson said the corridor remains closed in view of the existing security environment.

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"On the Kartarpur corridor issue, we had recently addressed a question in the Parliament as well," Jaiswal explained. "As you are aware, the Kartarpur corridor services of Sri Kartarpur Sahib corridor were suspended with effect from 7th May of 2025 given the extant security situation, which continues to be the case. Kartarpur Sahib corridor services continue to remain suspended."

The MEA's response came after an SGPC delegation led by its President Advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami met Pakistan's Charge d'Affaires Saad Ahmad Warraich in New Delhi and formally sought an increase in the number of visas issued to Sikh pilgrims ahead of the Prakash Gurpurab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji in November.

The SGPC has urged Pakistan to make special arrangements to accommodate a significantly larger number of pilgrims, citing the high number of applications received for the upcoming religious observance.

In its official statement, the SGPC highlighted that "over 7,500 Sikh devotees have submitted their passports to the SGPC office for travel to Pakistan" for the upcoming November 2026 Prakash Gurpurab.

Stating that normally "visas are issued by the Pakistan High Commission for around 1,800 pilgrims," the apex Sikh body urged Pakistani authorities "to make special arrangements to issue visas to all 7,500+ Sikh devotees sent by the SGPC, beyond the limits of the prescribed quota."

The SGPC also called on New Delhi to intervene with Islamabad to facilitate maximum visa approvals and "immediately reopen the Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor," citing heightened eagerness among devotees following recent visa restrictions on private jathas and the ongoing closure of the corridor.

The Kartarpur Sahib Corridor provides visa-free access to Indian pilgrims travelling to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan, subject to the applicable arrangements between the two countries.

The services of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor were suspended with effect from May 7, 2025, in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. (ANI)

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