New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday summoned Ukraine's Ambassador to India, Oleksandr Polishchuk, and conveyed India's "serious concern" over recent attacks on commercial vessels in the Black Sea that have claimed the lives of Indian seafarers, including the death of an Indian national in the attack on merchant vessel MV OMORFI.

Advertisement

The diplomatic demarche comes amid growing concern over the deteriorating security situation in the Black Sea, where repeated missile and drone strikes linked to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict have increasingly endangered civilian shipping and merchant crews.

Advertisement

In an official statement, the MEA said the Ukrainian envoy was called to South Block in connection with the attack on MV OMORFI, which resulted in the death of an Indian seafarer.

Advertisement

"Today, the Ambassador of Ukraine to India, H.E. Dr. Oleksandr Polishchuk, was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs in connection with the attack on the commercial vessel MV OMORFI, which resulted in the tragic death of an Indian national," the ministry said.

The MEA said India conveyed its "serious concern" over the incident and unequivocally condemned attacks on commercial shipping.

Advertisement

"The Ministry conveyed its serious concern over the incident and condemned such attacks on commercial shipping in the strongest terms, underscoring their adverse impact on the safety of maritime navigation, freedom of navigation, and international commerce," the statement added.

It further said the Ambassador was requested to communicate India's concerns to the Ukrainian authorities.

"The Ambassador was requested to convey to the Ukrainian authorities India's strong concerns over the targeting of commercial vessels and reiterated that such actions, which endanger the lives of innocent civilian seafarers, are unacceptable and must be avoided," the ministry added.

The diplomatic move follows the deadly attack on MV OMORFI in the Black Sea on July 18, in which an Indian seafarer lost his life. The Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI) identified the deceased as Chief Officer Sagar Gupta.

Responding to India's concerns, the Embassy of Ukraine in New Delhi issued a detailed statement expressing condolences over the deaths of Indian seafarers while maintaining that the threats to civilian navigation stem from Russia's military actions in the Black Sea.

The Ukrainian Embassy said it had taken note of India's concerns and extended "profound sympathy" to the families of the deceased Indian sailors.

"In addition to the letter of condolence addressed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Mr. Andrii Sybiha, to the Minister of External Affairs of India, Dr. S. Jaishankar, the Embassy of Ukraine extends its profound sympathy to the families of the Indian seafarers who lost their lives as a result of the deteriorating security situation in the Black Sea," the statement from the Ukranian Embassy read.

Ukraine asserted that throughout the war it had consistently warned international partners, including senior Indian officials, about growing threats to civilian navigation in the region.

According to the Embassy, Ukraine had also informed its partners about measures being undertaken to prevent the movement of military cargo and disrupt logistical routes supporting Russia's military campaign. It said these concerns had been formally communicated through the International Maritime Organization (IMO), including via circular letters issued on June 12 and June 26, 2026.

The Embassy also referred to the Directorate General of Maritime Administration's (DGMA) Security Advisory issued by the Government of India on July 23, saying preventive warnings and timely action by maritime authorities were essential for protecting civilian shipping.

"Ukraine firmly believes that timely and preventive action by competent authorities is vital to protecting seafarers, ensuring the safety of civilian navigation, and strengthening international maritime security in regions where such threats are clearly identified," it said.

The Ukrainian mission further expressed hope that a conversation between the foreign ministers of India and Ukraine would take place soon to discuss the security situation in the Black Sea in greater detail.

Reiterating its position on the conflict, the Embassy said, "The only sustainable way to restore maritime security is to increase international pressure on the Russian Federation to end its attacks on civilian shipping."

The latest diplomatic exchange comes even as another maritime incident involving Indian nationals unfolded at Ukraine's Port of Odesa.

India's Embassy in Ukraine on Sunday confirmed that merchant vessel MV AGN Ragnar, carrying four Indian nationals, was struck at the Port of Odesa on July 25.

According to the Embassy, two Indian crew members have been confirmed safe, while information regarding the remaining two is still awaited. Search and rescue operations are currently underway.

"Embassy of India in Ukraine is closely monitoring the situation following the incident involving MV AGN Ragnar, which was struck at the Port of Odesa on 25 July. Four Indian nationals were on board the vessel. As per the latest information, two have been confirmed safe, and information is awaited regarding the other two nationals. Search and rescue operations are underway. The Embassy is in constant touch with the concerned authorities," the Embassy said in a post on X.

The Embassy also shared emergency contact details for Indian nationals requiring consular assistance, stating that it remains in constant touch with relevant Ukrainian authorities.

The fresh incident follows another deadly strike earlier this month.

On July 19, four Indian nationals were killed, and one was critically injured in an attack on merchant vessel MV Golden Leo while it was departing from the Port of Odesa, highlighting the increasing risks faced by Indian seafarers operating in the conflict zone.

Against this backdrop, the Ministry of External Affairs has issued a detailed advisory urging Indian nationals considering employment on commercial vessels operating in or transiting the Black Sea region to carefully assess the prevailing security situation before accepting assignments.

The advisory noted that the security environment in the Black Sea and adjoining maritime areas remains "highly volatile" because of the ongoing conflict and warned that commercial vessels continue to face significant threats from missile and drone attacks.

The MEA said that since April 2026, there has been a marked increase in attacks on commercial vessels, resulting in the tragic loss of five Indian lives.

The ministry advised prospective seafarers to obtain comprehensive information from employers, recruitment agencies and ship operators regarding intended routes, security arrangements, insurance coverage and emergency response procedures before joining vessels operating in the conflict-affected region.

It also urged Indian nationals to ensure that employment contracts comply with international maritime standards and include adequate provisions for medical care, evacuation, repatriation and compensation in the event of emergencies.

Additionally, the advisory urged Indian crew members to keep their families informed of their movements, maintain regular communication, and closely follow advisories issued by the Directorate General of Maritime Administration and other relevant Government of India authorities, including the DGMA's latest Maritime Security Advisory issued on July 23.

With repeated attacks on merchant shipping raising concerns over the safety of civilian mariners, India's latest diplomatic intervention underscores New Delhi's growing focus on protecting Indian seafarers while reaffirming its position that attacks endangering innocent civilian crews and commercial navigation are unacceptable. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)