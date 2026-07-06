DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / MEA flags fraudulent handles posing as policy advisers; warns "these individuals have no connection" to ministry

MEA flags fraudulent handles posing as policy advisers; warns "these individuals have no connection" to ministry

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:08 AM Jul 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has issued a stern advisory warning the public against fraudulent social media accounts that falsely claim to guide the ministry on critical policy areas, including trade and migration.

Advertisement

In a post shared by its official FactCheck handle on X, the ministry flagged that certain individuals are misrepresenting their credentials online by implying they hold advisory roles within the establishment. These deceptive accounts are reportedly soliciting money by offering paid sessions on how to collaborate with the ministry.

Advertisement

Categorically distancing itself from these handles, the MEA clarified that these individuals have no association with the government body.

Advertisement

"It has come to the notice of the Ministry that certain individuals on social media platforms are making posts suggesting that they are advising MEA on policy-related matters, including trade, migration, and other issues. Further, these handles are also offering paid advice/sessions on how to work with MEA. These individuals have no connection to the Ministry, and the Ministry urges all to be careful against such fraudulent posts on social media platforms," the official handle posted.

In light of these activities, the ministry has strongly urged citizens to remain vigilant and rely exclusively on verified official channels for any authentic communication or assistance.

Advertisement

This advisory forms a core part of the government's wider campaign to tackle misinformation, impersonation, and online fraud.

In line with this, authorities have consistently warned citizens against trusting unofficial accounts that exploit the names of government departments or fabricate claims of insider access to deceive the public for financial gain. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts