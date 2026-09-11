New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday hailed the "multifaceted and longstanding" bilateral ties between India and Russia as President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi ahead of the BRICS Summit, being hosted by India this weekend.

In a post on X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted that Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh recieved and welcomed the Russian President at the Delhi airport.

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He further highlighted the "multifaceted and longstanding" bilateral ties between India and Russia.

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"Warmly welcome President Vladimir Putin of Russia for the 18th BRICS Summit. He was received by MoS @KVSinghMPGonda at the airport. India and Russia share multifaceted and longstanding ties anchored in Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership," Jaiswal wrote.

Warmly welcome President Vladimir Putin of Russia for the 18th BRICS Summit. He was received by MoS @KVSinghMPGonda at the airport. India and Russia share multifaceted and longstanding ties anchored in Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.#BRICS2026 #BRICSIndia2026… pic.twitter.com/pwxcO2aHLt — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) September 10, 2026

President Putin’s arrival sets the stage for crucial bilateral talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and an address at the BRICS Business Forum.

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The discussions are expected to focus on strategic trade resilience, cross-border payment mechanisms, energy security, and conflict-resolution pathways regarding ongoing geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and West Asia.

According to a statement issued by the Kremlin, Putin will pay a working visit to India as the grouping marks its 20th anniversary.

The main BRICS Summit will be held in New Delhi on September 12 and September 13 under India's chairship.

The Kremlin said Putin will address the plenary session of the annual BRICS Business Forum on September 11, a platform that traditionally precedes the leaders' summit and brings together business representatives from BRICS countries.

On the same day, Putin is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with PM Modi and, along with the Indian leader, visit the INNOPROM exhibition, which has been organised by the industry and trade ministries of Russia and India.

"On September 11, Vladimir Putin will address the plenary session of the annual BRICS Business Forum, which traditionally precedes the summit and serves as an important platform for dialogue among business representatives from BRICS countries. On the same day, the President of Russia will hold a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and, together with him, visit the INNOPROM exhibition, organised by the two countries’ ministries of industry and trade," the statement read.

The Russian President's visit is expected to add further momentum to the India-Russia strategic partnership, with trade and economic cooperation likely to feature prominently in the discussions.

India's BRICS chairship has focused on strengthening international cooperation across trade, digital technology, finance, energy security and global governance reform.

The September summit is expected to address resilient global supply chains, cross-border payment integration, greater use of national currencies, MSME development, digital trade and artificial intelligence.

Energy security, climate resilience, development finance, expansion of the New Development Bank and reforms of multilateral financial and political institutions are also expected to feature prominently. (ANI)

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