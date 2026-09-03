New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George clarified on Thursday that India and Belgium have reaffirmed their commitment to dialogue and diplomatic engagement to achieve lasting peace in conflict-ridden regions, including Ukraine and West Asia.

Addressing a query regarding the bilateral discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever during a special press briefing on the visit of the latter to New Delhi, George outlined the core outcomes of their exchange on international security challenges.

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"Both sides exchanged views on major international developments, including the recent developments in Ukraine and West Asia," MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George said.

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"Regarding the conflict situation in Ukraine, both sides reaffirmed their support for efforts towards the achievement of a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace through dialogue and diplomacy in accordance with the principles of the United Nations Charter and international law," he added.

Highlighting the shared concerns over escalating instability in the Middle East, George emphasised the peaceful resolution over armed confrontation.

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"On West Asia, they discussed the recent developments of concern in the region and underscored the importance of dialogue and diplomatic engagement again to address challenges in a peaceful manner," he stated.

In addition to diplomatic resolutions, the MEA Secretary noted that protecting vital international trade corridors was a key point of agreement.

"They also stressed the importance of ensuring the safety and security of maritime routes and of maintaining safe and unimpeded maritime shipping," George added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever held discussions in New Delhi on Thursday regarding the ongoing situation in West Asia, highlighting the necessity for dialogue and diplomatic engagement to resolve regional challenges peacefully.

The talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Belgian counterpart Bart De Wever in New Delhi on Thursday spanned multiple international topics, encompassing recent occurrences in Ukraine and West Asia.

“The two Prime Ministers also exchanged views on major international developments, including recent developments in Ukraine and in West Asia. Regarding the war in Ukraine, both sides reaffirmed their support for efforts towards the achievement of a comprehensive, just and lasting peace through dialogue and diplomacy, in accordance with the principles of the United Nations Charter and international law,” read a Joint Statement issued following the meeting between the two leaders.

“On West Asia, they discussed recent developments of concern in the region and underscored the importance of dialogue and diplomatic engagement to address challenges in a peaceful manner. They also stressed the importance of ensuring the safety and security of maritime routes and of maintaining safe and unimpeded maritime shipping,” it added.

As specified in the statement, both Prime Ministers renewed their shared dedication to deepening and diversifying the partnership between India and Belgium, underpinned by mutual trust and a common vision for peace, prosperity, and development.

“They agreed that the expanding bilateral partnership shall continue to be guided by a shared commitment to democracy, the rule of law, respect for human rights, gender equality, and a rules-based international order. Building on these foundations, they expressed confidence that the India-Belgium Partnership would continue to deliver tangible benefits for both peoples and the world and also contribute to strengthening collaboration between India and Europe in addressing shared global challenges,” it noted. (ANI)

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