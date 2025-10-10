New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): Ambassador Sibi George, Secretary (West) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), hosted a diplomatic reception in New Delhi to introduce Prof Bimal N Patel as India's candidate for the post of a Judge at the International Tribunal on the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) for the 2026-2035 term.

"Diplomatic reception hosted by Secretary (West) @AmbSibiGeorge to introduce Prof (Dr) Bimal N Patel, India's candidate for the post of Judge, International Tribunal on Law of the Sea for term 2026-35 to the Ambassadors/ High Commissioners and other diplomatic representatives of UNCLOS Member States in New Delhi," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X on Thursday.

The reception, organised by the MEA, was attended by Ambassadors, High Commissioners and diplomatic representatives of Member States of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

During the event, Ambassador George reaffirmed India's commitment to a free, fair, transparent and rules-based maritime order.

Dr Patel, a prominent Indian legal scholar in the field of maritime law, currently serves as a member of the International Law Commission and is also the Vice Chancellor of Rashtriya Raksha University in Gujarat.

"At the event, Secretary reiterated India's commitment to free, fair, transparent and rules based maritime order. Dr Patel, a leading Indian legal luminary in the field of maritime law, is currently a member of International Law Commission & also the Vice Chancellor of Rashtriya Raksha University in Gujarat," MEA spokesperson Jaiswal added in his post.

