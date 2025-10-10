DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / MEA hosts diplomatic reception to introduce Prof Bimal N Patel as India's candidate for ITLOS Judge

MEA hosts diplomatic reception to introduce Prof Bimal N Patel as India's candidate for ITLOS Judge

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:10 AM Oct 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): Ambassador Sibi George, Secretary (West) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), hosted a diplomatic reception in New Delhi to introduce Prof Bimal N Patel as India's candidate for the post of a Judge at the International Tribunal on the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) for the 2026-2035 term.

Advertisement

"Diplomatic reception hosted by Secretary (West) @AmbSibiGeorge to introduce Prof (Dr) Bimal N Patel, India's candidate for the post of Judge, International Tribunal on Law of the Sea for term 2026-35 to the Ambassadors/ High Commissioners and other diplomatic representatives of UNCLOS Member States in New Delhi," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X on Thursday.

Advertisement

The reception, organised by the MEA, was attended by Ambassadors, High Commissioners and diplomatic representatives of Member States of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Advertisement

During the event, Ambassador George reaffirmed India's commitment to a free, fair, transparent and rules-based maritime order.

Dr Patel, a prominent Indian legal scholar in the field of maritime law, currently serves as a member of the International Law Commission and is also the Vice Chancellor of Rashtriya Raksha University in Gujarat.

Advertisement

"At the event, Secretary reiterated India's commitment to free, fair, transparent and rules based maritime order. Dr Patel, a leading Indian legal luminary in the field of maritime law, is currently a member of International Law Commission & also the Vice Chancellor of Rashtriya Raksha University in Gujarat," MEA spokesperson Jaiswal added in his post. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts