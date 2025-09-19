MEA initiates Preparatory Phase of 'Special Campaign 5.0 for Swachhata'

New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday initiated the 'Preparatory Phase' of the Government of India's "Special Campaign 5.0 for Swachhata", with a renewed focus on cleanliness, timely resolution of pending matters, record management, and environmental sustainability across its offices in India and Missions abroad.

According to an MEA statement, the campaign is being carried out in two stages -- the Preparatory Phase from September 15 to September 30, and the Implementation Phase scheduled from October 2 to October 31.

In line with government directives, the MEA has notified all its offices, including Indian Missions and Posts abroad as well as Regional Passport Offices, to identify specific targets during the preparatory period. These include reviewing and streamlining official records, addressing long-pending public grievances, responding to references from Members of Parliament and State governments, and clearing parliamentary assurances.

The campaign also places importance on general office cleanliness, improved office management, and the beautification of workspaces.

An important area of focus under Special Campaign 5.0 will be the identification and safe disposal of electronic waste (e-waste). Alongside operational goals, the Ministry will also carry out awareness activities to promote Swachhata in its diplomatic Missions and Posts around the world.

The Special Campaign 5.0 is part of the Government of India's larger effort to institutionalise cleanliness and efficient governance practices across ministries and departments, both at home and abroad. (ANI)

