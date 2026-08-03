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Home / World / MEA Joint Secy Vishwesh Negi appointed as next Indian Ambassador to Iran

MEA Joint Secy Vishwesh Negi appointed as next Indian Ambassador to Iran

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ANI
Updated At : 12:43 PM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Vishwesh Negi has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Islamic Republic of Iran, according to an official statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

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Negi, a 2002-batch officer of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), is currently serving as a Joint Secretary within the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi.

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According to the MEA, the ambassador-designate is expected to assume his new diplomatic assignment shortly in Tehran, taking charge at a crucial period for India-Iran strategic and trade relations.

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The development comes against the backdrop of heightened tensions in West Asia, with India reiterating its concern over the security of commercial shipping routes and the safety of seafarers, particularly along the Strait of Hormuz, while continuing to advocate dialogue and diplomatic engagement to address the ongoing crisis.

Earlier on Friday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said he strongly urged that attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers be avoided under any circumstance during a telephonic conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, as the two leaders discussed the evolving security situation in the region.

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In a post on X, Jaishankar said he conveyed India's deep concerns over the ongoing hostilities IN West Asia and reiterated New Delhi's support for dialogue and diplomacy.

"Had a tele-conversation with FM @araghchi of Iran this evening. Conveyed our deep concerns at the ongoing hostilities in the region. Strongly urged that attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers be avoided under any circumstance. India condemns any such attack by any party," Jaishankar said.

He added that he was apprised of Iran's perspective on the current developments and the discussions currently underway.

"Was apprised of Iran's perspective of current developments and discussions underway. India is always supportive of dialogue and diplomacy," the External Affairs Minister said.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has stated that negotiations with Iran, expected to take place through intermediaries, are scheduled to commence on Monday. Iranian state media similarly indicated that discussions between Iran and Oman concerning a joint operational mechanism to govern the maritime corridor were in their final stages. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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