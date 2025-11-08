MEA proposes 'Overseas Mobility Bill' to streamline emigration, boost workers' welfare

New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs has proposed an Overseas Mobility (Facilitation and Welfare) Bill, 2025, set to replace the decades-old Emigration Act of 1983. The proposed legislation aims to streamline emigration management, introduce regulatory frameworks for safe and orderly migration, and create policies and schemes to safeguard the welfare of Indian nationals working abroad.

Advertisement

According to the draft bill, posted by the MEA on its official website, the bill signals a move from a punitive, regulation-heavy framework to a facilitative, welfare-based approach, aiming to ensure a legal, safe, and orderly process for Indian citizens seeking employment abroad. It is a direct response to the global demand for Indian talent and the pressing need to safeguard workers from exploitation.

Advertisement

A central feature of the Bill is the establishment of the Overseas Mobility and Welfare Council (OMWC). This high-level body will be tasked with providing policy guidance, maintaining a central registry of emigrants, and fostering greater coordination across ministries, including Skill Development and Labour.

Advertisement

Critically, the Bill mandates the creation of an Integrated Information System and policy management based on robust labour studies and data, ensuring that welfare schemes and protective measures are responsive to real-time challenges and global trends. Furthermore, Mobility Resource Centres will be set up to provide essential information, resources, and pre-departure training to prospective emigrants.

It places a strong emphasis on protecting the most vulnerable emigrants and directly countering illegal practices. It includes specific provisions to combat irregular emigration and human trafficking, outlining severe penalties for Overseas Placement Agencies that violate regulations.

Advertisement

The Bill also creates a structure for the smooth handling of "returnees" (citizens returning after a long stay abroad or due to deportation), providing a framework for their safe return and reintegration. By strengthening international cooperation and introducing protocols for accreditation of recruitment agencies and foreign employers, the government aims to close loopholes that have historically led to exploitation and unsafe migration routes. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)