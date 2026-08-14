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Home / World / MEA reaffirms India-Liberia partnership as new embassy opens in Delhi

MEA reaffirms India-Liberia partnership as new embassy opens in Delhi

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ANI
Updated At : 03:58 PM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs reiterated India's resolve to build a mutually beneficial alliance with Liberia as the West African state officially opened its resident mission in the national capital.

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Secretary (Economic Relations) Sudhakar Dalela represented India at the embassy opening ceremony on Thursday.

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Underlining the milestone, the MEA posted on X, "Secretary (Economic Relations) Sudhakar Dalela participated in the inauguration of the new Embassy of the Republic of Liberia in New Delhi. The establishment of the Resident Mission is a significant milestone and further strengthens the close ties of friendship and cooperation between India and Liberia. Committed to working together to advance a mutually beneficial India-Liberia partnership."

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External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Liberia's Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti to discuss subjects including commercial shipping security, healthcare, agriculture, mining, water management, and skill building.

The Liberian Foreign Minister landed in India on Thursday.

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Welcoming the visiting leader, the MEA posted, "Warmly welcome Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti of Liberia on her arrival in New Delhi. The visit provides an opportunity to further strengthen the warm and close ties between India and Liberia."

Following their bilateral talks, Jaishankar posted on X that he was "delighted to meet Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti of Liberia" and extended congratulations on the opening of the diplomatic mission, describing the meeting as a productive exchange spanning various bilateral domains.

He added, "Our meeting also focused on much-needed UNSC reforms. Confident that our South-South cooperation will continue to strengthen."

Earlier on Tuesday, the External Affairs Minister met a Liberian legislative delegation participating in an exchange initiative, reiterating India's dedication to bolstering Global South cooperation.

The visiting delegation included members of the Liberian Senate and House of Representatives, representatives of the Women's Legislative Caucus of Liberia headed by Ellen-Attoh Wreh, and UN Women delegates.

Reflecting on the engagement, Jaishankar posted on X, "A pleasure to meet a Parliamentary Delegation from Liberia visiting India for the IBSA-funded peer-learning programme. Exchanged views on development programmes, sharing the experience of Jan-Dhan Yojana, MUDRA Yojana, SVAnidhi, Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Yojana, and Mission Amrit Sarovar. Appreciated their interest and reaffirmed our commitment towards deeper Global South partnership." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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