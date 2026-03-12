New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday rejected Pakistan's statement on the India-Canada nuclear cooperation agreement, asserting that India's credentials on non-proliferation are impeccable.

During a press briefing held in the national capital, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the statement by Pakistan is baseless. He emphasised that India's commitment to non-proliferation is well-recognised globally, while Pakistan, with its documented history of clandestine nuclear proliferation, lacks credibility in commenting on export controls or proliferation risks.

"We reject this statement made by Pakistan on the matter. India's credentials regarding non-proliferation are impeccable and well recognised by the global community. A country with a well-documented history of clandestine nuclear proliferation can hardly preach the virtues of export controls and proliferation risks. Such ludicrous statements are nothing more than an attempt by Pakistan to distract from its own abysmal record," he said.

Earlier, Pakistan had expressed concerns over the long-term uranium supply deal between India and Canada, and potential cooperation on small modular reactors and advanced nuclear technologies.

Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Tahir Andrabi argued that civil nuclear cooperation must follow a non-discriminatory, criteria-based approach applicable to all states outside the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). He claimed that selective exceptions weaken global non-proliferation norms and could destabilize regional and international peace and security, as per a report in the Pakistani daily Express Tribune.

Andrabi also criticised India for not placing all civilian nuclear facilities under International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safeguards, raising questions about non-proliferation assurances accompanying the agreement. He suggested that assured external uranium supplies could free India's domestic reserves for military purposes, potentially accelerating the growth of its nuclear arsenal and deepening strategic asymmetries in South Asia.

India and Canada have significantly strengthened their bilateral partnership by sealing major agreements on the supply of uranium and critical minerals, while committing to a target of USD 50 billion in annual trade by 2030.

Following high-level discussions in the national capital on March 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart, Mark Carney, finalised a strategic framework aimed at revitalising a relationship that has transitioned toward "new energy, mutual trust and positivity."

A cornerstone of the visit was a USD 2.6 billion agreement for long-term uranium supply, intended to bolster India's civil nuclear energy sector.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted the depth of this collaboration, stating, "In civil nuclear energy, we have signed a landmark deal for long-term uranium supply. We will also work together on small modular reactors and advanced reactors." (ANI)

