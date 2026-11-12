MEA says "power grid integration" with ASEAN is promising as India eyes deeper digital cooperation 

New Delhi [India] November 12 (ANI): India is looking to expand cooperation with ASEAN countries in digital public infrastructure, telecommunications and power grid integration, with Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (East) Rudrendra Tandon highlighting India's technological capabilities and experience in developing large-scale infrastructure on Thursday.

Speaking during a special briefing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Philippines, Tandon identified power grid integration as another potential area of collaboration and said that India had considerable experience in developing both physical infrastructure and the supporting systems required for integration on a large scale.

"In fact, there is another area which is, I think, very promising, and that is power grid integration, where we again have phenomenal experience both in designing hard infrastructure as well as soft infrastructure to execute integration at that scale," he said.

Tandon said India was looking to build partnerships with the entire ASEAN region through collaboration in emerging technologies, including digital public infrastructure and telecommunications. Cooperation in the digital space builds on the ASEAN-India Joint Statement on Advancing Digital Transformation and the ASEAN-India Fund for Digital Future, which focus on sharing Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) governance, knowledge, and joint digital projects.

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"One of the ideas we have to build this partnership with the entire ASEAN region is to collaborate on these important technologies: digital public infrastructure, telecom--we have now phenomenal capabilities, and we have our own proprietary technologies for 4G telecom," he said.

India's push aligns with its One Sun, One World, One Grid (OSOWOG) initiative, which seeks to connect Indian and Southeast Asian electricity grids to boost cross-border power trade and energy security. It also complements the ASEAN Power Grid (APG), which aims for fully integrated regional grid operations by 2045.

"All these are very relevant for ASEAN, whose main, let's say, raison d'être is to promote economic integration, for which they are looking at all these solutions," he added.

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Addressing concerns over connectivity constraints, Tandon said that although there were limitations in land-based connectivity, alternative solutions through air and maritime routes were being pursued bilaterally and successfully.

"Yes, there are constraints on connectivity, but you know, connectivity--you may be referring to the land-based connectivity. There are other connectivity solutions: there are air solutions, there are maritime solutions, which are being pursued bilaterally and successfully," he said.

"So, it's not that connectivity is a constraint for economic engagement with the ASEAN region," he added.

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The remarks come ahead of the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits, which the Philippines is hosting in Manila, with at least 19 world leaders and heads of global institutions expected to participate.

Under the theme 'Navigating Our Future, Together', the summit will focus on strengthening regional collaboration and enhancing ASEAN's collective capacity to respond to emerging regional and global challenges, including the situation in Myanmar.

According to the Philippines' Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), the high-level engagements will begin on November 15 with the opening ceremony at the Philippine International Convention Center, followed by plenary and retreat sessions of ASEAN leaders.

The leaders will also hold interface meetings with ASEAN Parliamentarians, the business community and youth representatives.

As per the Philippine news agency, the related summits, or Plus One Summits, will take place from November 16 to 17, with participation from dialogue partners, including India, China, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Russia, the United Nations and the United States.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to participate in the engagements, while US President Donald Trump and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres are also expected to attend the regional gathering.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, instead of Chinese President Xi Jinping, will attend the 29th China-ASEAN Leaders' Meeting scheduled for November 15 and 16 in Manila, as per Anadolu news agency. According to a report by The Manila Times, the Philippines' DFA had clarified that Premier Li, rather than Chinese President Xi Jinping, customarily represents Beijing at ASEAN-related summits.

The DFA said the participation of global leaders and institutional representatives underscores ASEAN's "unique convening power and continued role as a platform for dialogue and cooperation" with the wider international community.

The Philippines, under President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr, will also convene the 29th ASEAN Plus Three Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit on November 17, before handing over the ASEAN chairship to Singapore.

The day will conclude with the ASEAN-United States Special Summit, which will be attended by US President Donald Trump. (ANI)

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