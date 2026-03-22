MEA Secretary (East) P Kumaran visits Angkor Wat, highlights shared India-Cambodia civilisational heritage

Siem Reap [Cambodia], March 22 (ANI): Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), P Kumaran, visited the Angkor Wat Temple, the world's largest ancient temple complex and a revered symbol of deep-rooted civilisational ties between India and Cambodia, during his official trip to Siem Reap, Cambodia.

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The visit, underscoring the enduring people-to-people and cultural links between the two nations, comes against the backdrop of decades of historical cooperation and shared heritage initiatives between New Delhi and Phnom Penh.

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According to a post by MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on X, Kumaran's visit to Angkor Wat recognised the significant role India has played in preserving this UNESCO World Heritage Site, which stands as a testament to the deep historical and cultural links connecting the Indian subcontinent and Southeast Asia.

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"Secretary (East) Shri P. Kumaran visited the Angkor Wat Temple in Siem Reap, the world's largest ancient temple complex in Cambodia and a magnificent symbol of India-Cambodia shared civilisational heritage. From 1986-1993, India was the first country to extend support for its restoration."

Secretary (East) Shri P. Kumaran visited the Angkor Wat Temple in Siem Reap, the world’s largest ancient temple complex in Cambodia and a magnificent symbol of India-Cambodia shared civilizational heritage. From 1986-1993, India was the first country to extend support for its… pic.twitter.com/y6n2Y67XVa — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) March 22, 2026

Angkor Wat, originally built in the 12th century by Khmer emperor Suryavarman II as a Hindu temple and later evolving into a major Buddhist complex, is one of the most important archaeological sites in Southeast Asia. The temple's architecture, from its soaring towers to intricate bas-reliefs, reflects strong influences of Indian religious and artistic traditions, including narratives drawn from Hindu epics and Sanskrit inscriptions that highlight millennia-old cultural exchange.

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India's engagement with Angkor Wat's restoration began in response to a request from the Cambodian government following years of civil strife and the devastating Khmer Rouge period, which led to the deterioration of many temple structures. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) undertook the complex task of stabilising and conserving key sections of the temple from 1986 to 1993, making India the first country to offer such assistance in restoring Angkor Wat after Cambodia's cultural heritage suffered prolonged neglect.

The restoration work helped revive one of Cambodia's most iconic sites and has since been widely appreciated by Cambodian authorities and citizens alike, reinforcing goodwill between the two countries. Beyond Angkor Wat, India's collaboration has extended to other heritage projects in the region, such as conservation efforts at the Ta Prohm temple and Preah Vihear, further cementing cultural diplomacy under India's Act East Policy.

Kumaran's visit, coming on the heels of high-level bilateral engagements in Siem Reap, reflects the continuing commitment of both nations to strengthen ties through cultural preservation, tourism, and heritage cooperation. The visit also aligned with ongoing dialogues that expand India-Cambodia cooperation in education, trade and strategic partnership, reinforcing that civilisational bonds remain at the core of diplomatic relations in the Indo-Pacific region. (ANI)

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