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Home / World / MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George hosts UN delegation, shares India's vision on multilateralism

MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George hosts UN delegation, shares India's vision on multilateralism

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ANI
Updated At : 06:08 AM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (West) Sibi George hosted a delegation of United Nations Permanent Representatives who are currently in the country for a week-long familiarisation visit.

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The welcome dinner was organised on Sunday, where George articulated New Delhi's stance on global governance, with the MEA posting on X, "MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George hosted a welcome dinner for a delegation of Permanent Representatives to the UN who are on a week-long familiarisation visit to India. He shared India's perspectives on multilateralism and the UN and wished the delegation a fruitful stay in India."

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This diplomatic engagement follows External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's launch in July of India's bid for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2028-29 term in New York, where he set out New Delhi's framework for a more representative, effective and future-ready global architecture.

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Elaborating on India's broader vision for global governance, Jaishankar stated, "India's focus will be on working for a secure, peaceful and equitable world. A world where the voice of the Global South is heard in equal measure. A world where peacekeeping is ready for contemporary and future challenges, a world where multilateralism reflects contemporary realities and provides effective solutions, not remain on high standards, a world where the promise of technologies is fulfilled."

The External Affairs Minister pointed out that India's policy will be anchored in SHANTI, Securing Holistic Advancement through Norms, Trust and Integrity, while placing emphasis on amplifying the voice of the Global South in matters relating to international peace and security.

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He affirmed that New Delhi's strategy will be driven by dialogue, active cooperation and constructive efforts to bridge global divides.

Furthermore, Jaishankar outlined India's commitment to developing a future-ready UN peacekeeping architecture that is technologically empowered, realistically mandated and focused on core objectives.

He noted that India remains committed to championing the Women, Peace and Security agenda while supporting an expanded role for women peacekeepers.

In addition, the External Affairs Minister highlighted that India will prioritise fostering a free, open and rules-based maritime order aligned with international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Jaishankar asserted, "Ensuring the safe and unimpeded flow of maritime commerce, combating piracy, safeguarding seafarers and supporting Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) missions would remain key priorities." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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