Beijing [China], December 13 (ANI): Joint Secretary (East Asia) Sujit Ghosh in the Ministry of External Affairs and Liu Jinsong, Director-General of the Department of Asian Affairs of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, held talks on the momentum of bilateral relations.

Spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India, Yu Jing, said that the consultations were timely and productive.

In a post on X, Yu said, "Mr. Liu Jinsong, DG of the Department of Asian Affairs of MOFA, and Joint Secretary (East Asia) Sujit Ghosh of MEA, held a fresh round of consultations between Chinese and Indian foreign ministry officials in Beijing. Both sides welcomed the positive momentum in bilateral relations and reaffirmed their commitment to implementing the important consensus reached at the Tianjin meeting between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They agreed to advance bilateral exchanges, restore institutional dialogue, properly manage differences, strengthen coordination in multilateral and regional affairs, uphold multilateralism, and safeguard the shared interests of the Global South."

"The consultations were described as timely and productive, conducted in a positive atmosphere and yielding meaningful consensus," she added.

Ghosh visited Beijing from 11 to 12 December 2025. He called on Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong and held discussions with the Director General of the Department of Asian Affairs at the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on December 11 in Beijing, according to a statement by the MEA.

The discussions were constructive and forward-looking. Both sides highlighted the importance of strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries, and made an upbeat assessment of the progress in stabilising and rebuilding bilateral ties, prioritising people-centric engagements, as per MEA.

The two sides took stock of the exchanges and activities planned for the coming year. The Indian side emphasised on the need for early resolution of outstanding issues about export control. Regional and global developments of mutual interest were also briefly touched upon.

During the visit, Ghosh also met with the Director General (Asian Affairs) of the Chinese Ministry of Commerce and discussed bilateral trade and commercial issues. (ANI)

