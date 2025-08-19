DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / MEA Secy Kumaran to visit Colombia, Peru to boost bilateral ties

MEA Secy Kumaran to visit Colombia, Peru to boost bilateral ties

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:25 PM Aug 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): Ministry of External Affairs' Secretary (East) P Kumaran will visit Colombia and Peru from August 21 to 26, 2025 to review various elements of growing bilateral relations.

Advertisement

A MEA release said that during the visit, Secretary (East) is slated to meet with ministers and senior officials in the governments of Colombia and Peru and discuss areas of mutual interest, including in trade and commerce, mining, energy, health and pharmaceuticals, defence, infrastructure, cooperation in IT and digital sectors, apart from topics of mutual interest in the bilateral, regional and multilateral context.

He would also be interacting with representatives of the business community and think tanks.

Advertisement

The release said that Colombia and Peru are India's important partners in the South American region with whom India has growing trade relations, with scope for diversification in trade, commerce and investment, including cooperation in energy, critical minerals and rare earths.

India enjoys warm and friendly relations with both Colombia and Peru. The relationships are based on shared democratic values and growing cooperation in areas such as trade, energy, pharmaceuticals, IT, and capacity-building. The visit of Secretary (East) reflects India's continued commitment to enhancing its engagement with Latin America and the Caribbean region, the release said. (ANI)

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts