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Home / World / MEA Secy Neena Malhotra meets Tunisia's Foreign Minister, discusses cooperation

MEA Secy Neena Malhotra meets Tunisia's Foreign Minister, discusses cooperation

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ANI
Updated At : 02:30 PM Mar 28, 2026 IST
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Tunis [Tunisia], March 28 (ANI): Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (South) Neena Malhotra called on Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Nafti during her visit to Tunisia for the 6th Foreign Office Consultations.

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Nafti called for greater academic partnership, cooperation in S&T, and new and renewable energy.

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In a post on X, Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said, "Secretary (South) Dr. Neena Malhotra called on Foreign Minister Mr. Mohamed Ali Nafti during her visit to Tunisia for the 6th Foreign Office Consultations. Foreign Minister called for greater academic partnership, cooperation in S&T and new & renewable energy. Discussions reaffirmed the shared commitment to further strengthen bilateral cooperation."

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"Secretary (South) Dr. Neena Malhotra co-chaired the 6th India - Tunisia Foreign Office Consultations with Secretary of State Mr. Mohamed Ben Ayed. Both sides reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral ties, including political engagement, high-level visits, trade and economic cooperation, capacity building, cultural exchanges and people-to-people cooperation," Jaiswal said.

The 6th India-Tunisia Foreign Office Consultations was held in Tunis on 27 March 2026, co-chaired by Neena Malhotra, Secretary (South), Ministry of External Affairs of the Government of India and Mohamed Ben Ayed, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad of the Republic of Tunisia. Secretary (South) also paid a courtesy call on Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad of Tunisia Mohamed Ali Nafti, a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

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The consultations took place in a warm and constructive atmosphere, reaffirming the strong and historic bilateral relationship between India and Tunisia, deeply rooted in shared democratic values, mutual respect, and longstanding friendship. During the consultations, both sides reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral ties, including political engagement, high-level visits, trade and economic cooperation, capacity building, cultural exchanges and people-to-people cooperation. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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