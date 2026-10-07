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Home / World / MEA Secy Sibi George meets Norway State Secy, discusses Green Strategic Partnership, EFTA trade ties

MEA Secy Sibi George meets Norway State Secy, discusses Green Strategic Partnership, EFTA trade ties

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ANI
Updated At : 06:56 AM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Sibi George received Norway's State Secretary Astrid Bergmål in the national capital, with the two sides discussing ways to strengthen the India-Norway Green Strategic Partnership, enhance trade and investment ties under the India-EFTA framework and deepen cooperation in fisheries and the Arctic.

According to a post by the MEA on X, the discussions also covered multilateral cooperation and regional and global issues of mutual interest.

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"Secretary (West) @AmbSibiGeorge received Ms. Astrid Bergmål, State Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Norway, in New Delhi. They discussed ways to further strengthen India-Norway Green Strategic Partnership, enhance India-EFTA trade and investment ties, and deepen cooperation in fisheries and the Arctic," the MEA said in its post.

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During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official visit to Norway in May, the Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, along with PM Modi, elevated India-Norway ties to a "Green Strategic Partnership" and agreed to strengthen existing mechanisms and formulate a Joint Action Plan for future cooperation.

Meanwhile, the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), signed in March 2024 and coming into effect in October 2025, provides for market access in goods and services, rules of origin, trade facilitation, investment promotion, intellectual property rights, and trade and sustainable development, among other areas.

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The agreement also includes commitments on investment and job creation, with a target of increasing EFTA foreign direct investment stock in India by USD 100 billion over 15 years and facilitating the creation of one million direct jobs through such investments.

Separately, Secretary (West) Sibi George also received Austria's National Security Advisor Dr Peter Vorhofer in the national capital.

The MEA said the officials discussed ways to further strengthen India-Austria cooperation in security and strategic matters, including counter-terrorism, and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

"Secretary (West) @AmbSibiGeorge received Dr. Peter Vorhofer, National Security Advisor of Austria. They discussed ways to further strengthen India-Austria cooperation in security and strategic matters, including counter-terrorism and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest," the MEA post read. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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