MEA secy Sripriya Ranganathan arrives in Mogadishu for bilateral visit

Mogadishu [Somalia], November 14 (ANI): Sripriya Ranganathan, Secretary (Consular, Passport, Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs) in India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), arrived in Mogadishu on Saturday for official engagements with Somalia’s leadership, marking the first high-level bilateral visit from India to the Horn of Africa nation in recent years.

Announcing the arrival on X, the High Commission of India in Nairobi, which is concurrently accredited to Somalia, said the visit is aimed at building upon the "longstanding and friendly ties between the two countries".

"Secretary(CPV&OIA) @ranganathan_sr arrived in Mogadishu today for engagement with the leadership of Somalia, the first high-level bilateral visit from India in recent years. The visit will build upon the longstanding and friendly ties between the two countries," the post read.

Secretary(CPV&OIA) @ranganathan_sr arrived in Mogadishu today for engagement with the leadership of Somalia, the first high-level bilateral visit from India in recent years. The visit will build upon the longstanding and friendly ties between the two countries. @narendramodi @DrSJaishankar @KVSinghMPGonda @MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy @HassanSMohamud @ANI @PTI_News — India in Kenya (and Somalia) (@IndiainKenya) November 14, 2026

During her stay in the Somali capital, Ranganathan is scheduled to hold discussions with senior Somali officials to review bilateral cooperation and explore new avenues of partnership across diplomatic, consular, and developmental spheres.

Advertisement

Earlier on Thursday, the High Commission of India in Nairobi launched a special oral history podcast series titled 'The Bharat Connection: Living Memories, Shared History' to document the lives and journeys of prominent and inspiring figures from the Indian-origin community in Kenya.

In a post on X, the High Commission of India in Kenya announced the launch of the initiative and shared a message from Indian High Commissioner to Kenya, Adarsh Swaika, explaining the rationale behind the project.

Speaking about the initiative, Swaika said, "India and Kenya share a relationship shaped by generations of people who crossed the Indian Ocean, built new lives, and brought our societies closer together. Their journeys are an important part of our shared history."

Advertisement

India and Somalia share historical maritime and commercial links dating back centuries, with formal diplomatic relations established in 1960 following Somalia’s independence.

Although India closed its resident mission in Mogadishu in 1991 after the outbreak of civil war, New Delhi has continued to engage with Somalia through development assistance, capacity-building programmes, and maritime security cooperation in the region.

"To document these journeys, we will shortly be launching a series of episodes titled The Bharat Connection: Living Memories, Shared History," he added.

Advertisement

Highlighting the contributions of the Indian-origin community to Kenya, Swaika said, "Friends, the Indian-origin community has been an integral part of Kenya's national life. Its members have contributed across business and industry, healthcare and education, public service, sports, the arts, and philanthropy. The contributions of some of these people from different walks of life have been rightly recognised by the governments of India and Kenya."

He further emphasised the importance of preserving the community's experiences and memories for future generations.

"Within Kenya's Indian-origin community lies a wealth of memories--of migration and settlement, enterprise and service, challenges and achievements. Many survive in family conversations, many in old photographs and letters. Recording them today will help ensure that future generations can understand and appreciate this heritage," he said.

The series will explore the journeys of earlier generations, including what brought them to Kenya, how they established themselves, the people who supported them, their continued connections with India and the lessons they wish to pass on. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)