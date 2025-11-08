MEA Secy (West) discusses bilateral relations in 11th India-Armenia Foreign Office Consultations

Yerevan [Armenia], November 8 (ANI): MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George co-chaired the 11th India-Armenia Foreign Office Consultations along with Deputy Foreign Minister Mnatsakan Safaryan in Yerevan on Saturday.

Both sides discussed the entire gamut of bilateral relations, regional and global issues of mutual interest.

An Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Public Health and Medical Science between the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of India and the Ministry of Health of Armenia was also signed.

During the FOC, discussions were held on the entire gamut of bilateral relations. Both sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest including cooperation in multilateral fora.

As per the MEA, it was agreed that the next FOC would be held in India, on a mutually convenient date in 2026.

Earlier on October 23, the Joint Working Group Meeting on Defence Cooperation between India and Armenia was held in Telangana's Hyderabad on Thursday.

Both countries exchanged views on bilateral defence cooperation.

