DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / MEA Secy (West) discusses bilateral relations in 11th India-Armenia Foreign Office Consultations

MEA Secy (West) discusses bilateral relations in 11th India-Armenia Foreign Office Consultations

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:55 PM Nov 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ANI 20251108112119
Advertisement

Yerevan [Armenia], November 8 (ANI): MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George co-chaired the 11th India-Armenia Foreign Office Consultations along with Deputy Foreign Minister Mnatsakan Safaryan in Yerevan on Saturday.

Advertisement

Both sides discussed the entire gamut of bilateral relations, regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Advertisement

In a post on X, the MEA said, "Secretary (West) Sibi George co-chaired the 11th India-Armenia Foreign Office Consultations along with DFM Mnatsakan Safaryan in Yerevan. Both sides discussed the entire gamut of bilateral relations, regional and global issues of mutual interest. Secretary (West) Sibi George also called on FM Ararat Mirzoyan of Armenia. An Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Public Health and Medical Science between Ministry of Health and Ministry of Health was signed by Ambassador Nilakshi Saha Sinha and Dr. Lena Nanushyan on the occasion."

Advertisement

An Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Public Health and Medical Science between the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of India and the Ministry of Health of Armenia was also signed.

During the FOC, discussions were held on the entire gamut of bilateral relations. Both sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest including cooperation in multilateral fora.

Advertisement

As per the MEA, it was agreed that the next FOC would be held in India, on a mutually convenient date in 2026.

Earlier on October 23, the Joint Working Group Meeting on Defence Cooperation between India and Armenia was held in Telangana's Hyderabad on Thursday.

Both countries exchanged views on bilateral defence cooperation.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Defence said, "The Joint Working Group Meeting on Defence Cooperation between India and Armenia was held in Hyderabad today. Both countries exchanged views on bilateral defence cooperation, defence industrial collaboration amongst other issues of mutual interest in security domain. The Indian delegation was led by Shri Vishwesh Negi, Joint Secretary (IC) and the Armenian delegation was led by Mr. Levon Ayvazyan, Head of Policy and International Military Cooperation Department, MoD of Armenia." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts