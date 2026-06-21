New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) strongly rejected comments made by Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari regarding alleged threats to Muslim religious sites in India, calling the remark "absurd" while asserting that Zardari has "no locus standi to comment on matters that are internal to India".

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Responding to media queries on the remarks made by the Pakistani President, MEA Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Friday said that India "categorically rejects" the comments and described them as unwarranted interference in the country's internal affairs.

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"India categorically rejects the unwarranted comments made by the President of Pakistan. He has, in any case, no locus standi to comment on matters that are internal to India," Jaiswal said in an official statement.

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The MEA further stated that the remarks were particularly ironic given Pakistan's own human rights record and treatment of minorities.

"These comments are particularly absurd given Pakistan's own abysmal record on human rights, which is a matter of global commentary. Pakistan's long history of systematically targeting and victimizing minorities across various faiths is notorious," the spokesperson said.

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The ministry also alleged that the comments reflected Pakistan's broader political approach toward India.

"Given this reality, the President's remarks can only be read as a deliberate political attack, driven by Pakistan's national policies of bigotry and hatred," the statement added.

The MEA's response came after Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari issued a statement on alleged demolitions and threats to historic Muslim religious sites in India.

In a statement posted on X, Zardari referred to the alleged demolition threats facing the historic Masjid Ganj Shaheeda in Varanasi and urged Indian authorities to halt such actions.

"President Asif Ali Zardari expressed deep concern over the demolitions and threats to historic Muslim religious sites in India, including the 1,000-year-old Masjid Ganj Shaheeda in Varanasi. He asked India to immediately stop such actions, warning that they risk leading to the disintegration and perennial chaos of India. He called for an immediate halt to such actions and urged the protection of minority rights and shared cultural heritage," the statement said.

India has consistently maintained that issues relating to domestic matters fall within its sovereign jurisdiction and has repeatedly rejected comments from Pakistan on such subjects. (ANI)

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