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Home / World / Mecca pact invoked amid Houthi attacks: Türkiye, Pakistan agree to "swiftly deploy" forces, military capabilities in Saudi Arabia

Mecca pact invoked amid Houthi attacks: Türkiye, Pakistan agree to "swiftly deploy" forces, military capabilities in Saudi Arabia

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ANI
Updated At : 01:20 AM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], October 6 (ANI): Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan have agreed to activate collective defence measures under the Mecca Defence Alliance and move towards the swift deployment of forces and military capabilities to Saudi Arabia amid ongoing attacks by Houthi rebel groups from Yemen targeting the Kingdom.

The decision was taken at an emergency meeting of the Political and Defence Strategic Committee of the Mecca Defence Alliance held in Riyadh, where the three countries discussed security developments and threats facing the Kingdom.

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"The Emergency Meeting of the Strategic Political and Defense Committee under the Makkah Alliance for Defense reaffirmed the solidarity and unity of our countries in confronting the heinous attacks against the Kingdom and the holy sites. The committee agreed to activate collective deterrence measures within the framework of the Alliance in response to the attacks and all those responsible for them," Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman Al Saud said in a post on X.

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The meeting comes against the backdrop of ongoing attacks by the Houthi rebel group targeting Saudi Arabia as part of a broader conflict in West Asia.

According to the joint statement issued after the meeting, the committee decided on the "immediate transition to the practical implementation of collective defense commitments" and agreed to take the necessary measures to provide the forces and military capabilities previously agreed upon and "to swiftly deploy them in the Kingdom".

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The deployment, the statement said, will take place "in accordance with the approved arrangements and the national legislation of the member states", with the objective of enhancing military readiness, integration and the collective capacity of the three countries to confront threats.

The meeting also marked an institutional step for the alliance, with the committee appointing retired Pakistan Army Lieutenant General Numan Mahmud as its first Secretary-General for a three-year term.

The three countries also strongly condemned an alleged attempt by the rebel group to target the holy cities of Mecca and Medina, along with ongoing attacks targeting cities, civilian facilities and economic installations in Saudi Arabia.

The statement reaffirmed the three countries' "categorical rejection of any aggression or threat to the security of the Kingdom and the safety of its territories."

The committee also reviewed the outcomes of political and military consultations held ahead of the emergency meeting and endorsed the recommendations presented to it, stating that the Mecca Defence Alliance represents a commitment to collective defence and a unified position in confronting threats.

"The member states affirmed that the security of each member state is an indivisible part of the collective security of the three states," the statement said.

It added that translating the Mecca Agreement on Collective Defence into practical measures would "enhance the effectiveness of deterrence".

The latest meeting therefore moves the alliance from its stated collective-defence commitments towards practical implementation, with Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Türkiye agreeing to arrangements for the provision and swift deployment of military capabilities in the Kingdom. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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