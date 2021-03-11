Media watchdog bans Imran Khan’s live speeches

Islamabad, August 21
Pakistan’s electronic media watchdog has banned satellite television channels from broadcasting live speeches of ousted PM Imran Khan, hours after he threatened state institutions and made provocative statements while addressing a rally here.
Khan had threatened to file cases against top police officials, a woman magistrate, Election Commission of Pakistan and political opponents over the treatment meted out to his aide Shahbaz Gill, who was arrested last week on charges of sedition.
The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) in a communique said TV channels, despite repeated warnings, had failed to implement a time-delay mechanism to stop the broadcast of material against “state institutions”.
“It has been observed that Imran Khan, Chairman, PTI, in his speeches/statements is continuously accusing state institutions by levelling baseless allegations and spreading hate speech through his provocative statements against state institutions and officers which is prejudicial to the maintenance of law and order and is likely to disturb public peace and tranquillity,” it said.
The regulator said Khan’s speeches were in violation of Article 19 of the Constitution and against the code of conduct for the media. — PTI
FIR lodged
Former Pakistan PM and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan was booked for openly hurling threats to senior most police officials, a female judge, the state institutions and bureaucracy during his speech at a protest rally in Islamabad’s F-9 park. Khan has been booked under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act. IANS
