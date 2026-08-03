Mediators seek to revive US-Iran deal, open Hormuz for 60 days without fees: Israeli media

Tehran [Iran], August 3 (ANI): Mediators are attempting to reactivate a memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States to secure the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, Israeli media reported on Sunday.

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The diplomatic push comes a day after US President Donald Trump stood down a major military strike against Iran, stating that Tehran had consented to open the critical maritime corridor.

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According to reports, the mediated proposal aims to revive the memorandum of understanding signed by both nations last month, ensuring the strategic waterway stays open for a 60-day period without levying fees.

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Iranian state media similarly indicated that discussions between Iran and Oman regarding a joint operational mechanism to govern the shipping passage were in their final stages, though further particulars were not disclosed.

The original US-Iran memorandum required Tehran to fully open the strait "for 60 days only," without setting out explicit conditions for the period following the 60 days.

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However, that framework collapsed amid conflicting claims over its terms, with Trump asserting the passage would remain open, while Tehran maintained the deal preserved its control over the vital trade route.

Qatar engaged in intensive diplomatic discussions with Iran, the United States, and Oman over the weekend in an effort to avert military action and reopen the maritime transit line.

Qatari officials informed Trump on Saturday that additional time was required to finalise a resolution with Tehran before subsequently communicating that Iran had accepted a proposal to open the strait.

Concurrently, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a telephone conversation with Trump to urge against military action, successfully influencing the US decision.

Following the dialogue, Trump announced on Truth Social that he was halting the strike, claiming Iran had agreed to open the strait and conclude its nuclear programme.

Although Tehran subsequently denied the claims regarding the waterway, no military strikes were recorded by either side overnight into Sunday.

Iranian military leaders rejected Trump's assertions as a "lie," while a source connected to Iran's negotiating delegation also refuted reports that an accord had been finalised.

"No agreement has been reached on reopening the Strait of Hormuz," the source told the semi-official Fars News Agency.

Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that while Saudi Arabia urged restraint, the United Arab Emirates lobbied Washington to pursue more assertive military measures.

Citing senior Gulf officials aware of the deliberations, the report stated that the UAE argued the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps would not modify its stance without US military escalation, including Washington seizing control of the Strait of Hormuz and potentially launching ground operations.

The UAE has previously launched its own strikes against Iranian targets and hosted Israeli air defence forces on its territory to counter attacks from Tehran. (ANI)

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