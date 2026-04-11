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Home / World / Meet the NASA Crew of Artemis II

Meet the NASA Crew of Artemis II

4 astronauts, 1 mission -- experience, diversity, and determination power NASA’s first crewed lunar journey in over 50 years

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:26 PM Apr 11, 2026 IST
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The Artemis II crew – CSA (Canadian Space Agency) Astronaut Jeremy Hansen (far left) and NASA astronauts Christina Koch (center left), Reid Wiseman (center right), and Victor Glover (right). Image credits/NASA
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Artemis II is a landmark 10-day mission launched by NASA on April 1. It marks humanity’s first crewed journey near the Moon since 1972.

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The splashdown took place under partly cloudy skies roughly two hours before sunset and was broadcast live on a NASA webcast. Moments after touchdown, NASA commentator Rob Navias described it as “a perfect bull’s-eye splashdown” for Integrity and its four-member crew.

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Let’s delve into the crew members of this mission.

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Commander: Reid Wiseman

A seasoned astronaut and leader, Reid Wiseman brings both technical expertise and command experience. Selected in 2009, the Baltimore native holds degrees from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and Johns Hopkins University. His leadership will guide Artemis II on its historic lunar flyby.

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Pilot: Victor J. Glover

Victor Glover, a veteran of the SpaceX Crew-1 mission, returns to space as pilot. With multiple advanced degrees and experience aboard the International Space Station, he represents precision and innovation in modern spaceflight.

Mission Specialist: Christina Hammock Koch

Record-breaking astronaut Christina Koch made history with the longest single spaceflight by a woman (328 days). A veteran of multiple ISS expeditions, she also took part in the first all-female spacewalks, a symbol of progress and perseverance.

Mission Specialist: Jeremy Hansen

Representing the Canadian Space Agency, Jeremy Hansen will make history as the first Canadian to journey to the Moon. His inclusion underscores the global nature of space exploration and international collaboration.

Artemis II marks humanity’s return to deep space exploration. As part of NASA’s ambitious lunar program, this diverse crew symbolises experience, global unity, and the next giant leap toward a sustained human presence on the Moon and beyond.

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