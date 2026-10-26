"Meeting can be prelude to further work": Iran ahead of talks with Saudi, Pakistan, Turkiye

Tehran [Iran], October 26 (ANI): Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei on Monday said a meeting scheduled to be held in Tehran with senior officials from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Türkiye could pave the way for further cooperation on regional security.

According to Iranian news agency ISNA, Baghaei made the remarks during his weekly press conference while responding to a question about the planned meeting involving the Saudi Defence Minister Khalid bin Salman, Pakistan's Army Chief Asim Munir and Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin.

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"As the Deputy Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council announced, today Tehran is scheduled to host the Saudi Defense Minister, the Commander of the Pakistani Army, and the Head of the Turkish Intelligence Service," Baghaei said.

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He said the initiative for the meeting was raised during Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir's visit to Tehran and was received favourably by Iran.

"The initiative for this meeting was raised during Asim Munir's visit to Tehran, and Iran reviewed it favourably. Preparations have been made, and it is scheduled to be held today," he said.

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Baghaei said Tehran welcomed efforts by countries in the region to develop security mechanisms based on their own interests and concerns.

"In our opinion, the fact that the countries of the region are seeking to create or at least reflect on regional security mechanisms based on their own interests and concerns is a good thing. This meeting can be a prelude to further work towards shaping endogenous security," he said.

He added that Iran had consistently advocated a regional approach to security, arguing that countries in the region should determine their own security arrangements.

"This is something that we have been insisting on and emphasising for decades: regional security will not be ensured except by the will and security considerations of the countries of the region," Baghaei said.

The Iranian spokesperson further stressed that cooperation and trust among regional countries were essential to achieving lasting security.

"The events of the last two years, especially the last eight months, have shown that sustainable and reliable security in the region will not be possible without establishing cooperation and trust between the countries of the region," he said.

Baghaei said the three visiting officials were also scheduled to meet the Iranian President and the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, with discussions expected to cover a range of regional issues.

"A range of issues are scheduled to be discussed during the meetings that these three officials have with the President and the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council. This is the first meeting and, naturally, decisions will be made about the agenda and topics of the meeting," he said.

He added that the discussions were expected to include key regional security concerns, including Israel's actions, developments in Palestine and the surrounding region, and Lebanon.

"As a rule, the most important issues that threaten regional security, including the expansionism of the Zionist regime, developments in Palestine and the surrounding region, and Lebanon, will be discussed in this meeting," Baghaei said.

This comes as earlier in an interview with a reporter from IRIB's political group, Ali Bagheri, Deputy Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, said the visit was part of efforts to advance “endogenous security in West Asia” through cooperation among regional countries.

Referring to the visit last week of Pakistan's Army Chief, Bagheri said, "Asim Munir, in a meeting with Major General Mohsen Rezaei, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, had announced the decision of senior officials from Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan to travel to Tehran, meet with the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and hold a joint meeting."

Bagheri said the purpose of the visit was to "consult and discuss with Major General Mohsen Rezaei about regional security”. He added that “Saudi Defence Minister Khalid bin Salman, Pakistani Army Commander General Asim Munir, and Turkish Intelligence Chief Ibrahim Kalin will attend the aforementioned meeting during their trip to Tehran."

The Deputy Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council also referred to what he called the achievements of Iran and its armed forces in confronting the United States and Israel. According to IRIB, Bagheri said, "The Islamic Republic of Iran's model of defence based on internal and domestic capabilities has become a successful model for building national security."

He added, “On the other hand, Iran's strategic policy is to ensure regional security through regional countries and confront any foreign interference and influence, led by the American and Zionist regimes.”

Bagheri said Israel's role in the region posed a threat to regional stability. According to IRIB, he stated, "The illegitimate Zionist regime at any level in the West Asian region" was a threat to "the security and stability of the nations of the region".

Meanwhile, on October 5, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Pakistan agreed to activate collective defence measures under the Makkah Defence Alliance and move towards the swift deployment of forces and military capabilities to Saudi Arabia amid ongoing attacks by Houthi rebels from Yemen targeting the Kingdom.

The decision was taken at an emergency meeting of the Political and Defence Strategic Committee of the Makkah Defence Alliance held in Riyadh, where the three countries discussed security developments and threats facing the Kingdom.

On August 7, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Pakistan signed the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement (Makkah Pact). (ANI)

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