Meeting underway between Iranian, Qatari delegation in Switzerland ahead of US-Iran talks

Burgenstock [Switzerland], June 21 (ANI): A meeting between the Iranian negotiating team and Qatari mediators is currently underway in Burgenstock, the Iranian government said on Sunday.

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The Tehran further informed that separate consultations will be held with the Pakistani side as part of ongoing efforts to advance implementation of the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

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"A meeting between the Iranian negotiating team and Qatari mediators is currently underway. Separate consultations with the Pakistani side are also scheduled as part of ongoing efforts to advance implementation of the Islamabad Memorandum," Iran government said in a post on X.

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2/3 A meeting between the Iranian negotiating team and Qatari mediators is currently underway. Separate consultations with the Pakistani side are also scheduled as part of ongoing efforts to advance implementation of the Islamabad Memorandum. — Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran (@Iran_GOV) June 21, 2026

According to the Iranian government, Tehran and Washington are set to participate in quadrilateral talks in the afternoon with representatives of Qatar and Pakistan.

3/3 A four-party meeting involving Iran, the United States, Qatar and Pakistan will follow. Baghaei said the 14-point Islamabad Memorandum, signed on June 18, will not be re-signed; discussions will focus on implementation and follow-up mechanisms. — Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran (@Iran_GOV) June 21, 2026

In a post on X, the Iran government said, "A four-party meeting involving Iran, the United States, Qatar and Pakistan will follow. Baghaei said the 14-point Islamabad Memorandum, signed on June 18, will not be re-signed; discussions will focus on implementation and follow-up mechanisms."

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Iran further said that the Iranian delegation arrived in Switzerland late last night and that the Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi held a bilateral meeting with his Swiss counterpart, Ignazio Cassis

1/3 Iranian FM Spokesman @IRIMFA_SPOX announced that the Iranian delegation arrived in Switzerland late last night. FM Araghchi held a meeting with Swiss FM Ignazio Cassis, as Switzerland hosts the current round of diplomatic consultations. https://t.co/9wR9KAMkbv — Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran (@Iran_GOV) June 21, 2026

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi met Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis in Burgenstock during the Iranian delegation's first official engagement in Switzerland. The meeting reflected continued diplomatic consultations on bilateral and regional issues.

📸🎥 Iran’s FM @araghchi met Swiss FM Ignazio Cassis in Bürgenstock during the Iranian delegation’s first official engagement in Switzerland. The meeting reflected continued diplomatic consultations on bilateral and regional issues. https://t.co/9wR9KAMkbv pic.twitter.com/yoOnmROH9K — Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran (@Iran_GOV) June 21, 2026

Talks between Iran and the US are set to begin on Sunday as both parties have arrived in Swiss mountain resort of Burgenstock.

Swiss Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a post on X, "The US delegation, led by US Vice-President JD Vance, the Iranian delegation, led by the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and the mediators, Pakistan and Qatar, have arrived at the Burgenstock. Talks between the parties are set to begin today."

Meanwhile, the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, a military source told Iranian media outlet, the Fars News Agency. The IRGC Navy is also not issuing any permits for vessel passage until further notice. (ANI)

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