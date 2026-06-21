DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Meeting underway between Iranian, Qatari delegation in Switzerland ahead of US-Iran talks

Meeting underway between Iranian, Qatari delegation in Switzerland ahead of US-Iran talks

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:58 PM Jun 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Burgenstock [Switzerland], June 21 (ANI): A meeting between the Iranian negotiating team and Qatari mediators is currently underway in Burgenstock, the Iranian government said on Sunday.

Advertisement

The Tehran further informed that separate consultations will be held with the Pakistani side as part of ongoing efforts to advance implementation of the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Advertisement

"A meeting between the Iranian negotiating team and Qatari mediators is currently underway. Separate consultations with the Pakistani side are also scheduled as part of ongoing efforts to advance implementation of the Islamabad Memorandum," Iran government said in a post on X.

Advertisement

According to the Iranian government, Tehran and Washington are set to participate in quadrilateral talks in the afternoon with representatives of Qatar and Pakistan.

In a post on X, the Iran government said, "A four-party meeting involving Iran, the United States, Qatar and Pakistan will follow. Baghaei said the 14-point Islamabad Memorandum, signed on June 18, will not be re-signed; discussions will focus on implementation and follow-up mechanisms."

Advertisement

Iran further said that the Iranian delegation arrived in Switzerland late last night and that the Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi held a bilateral meeting with his Swiss counterpart, Ignazio Cassis

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi met Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis in Burgenstock during the Iranian delegation's first official engagement in Switzerland. The meeting reflected continued diplomatic consultations on bilateral and regional issues.

Talks between Iran and the US are set to begin on Sunday as both parties have arrived in Swiss mountain resort of Burgenstock.

Swiss Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a post on X, "The US delegation, led by US Vice-President JD Vance, the Iranian delegation, led by the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and the mediators, Pakistan and Qatar, have arrived at the Burgenstock. Talks between the parties are set to begin today."

Meanwhile, the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, a military source told Iranian media outlet, the Fars News Agency. The IRGC Navy is also not issuing any permits for vessel passage until further notice. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts