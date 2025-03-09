DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / Mehnatkash Aurat Rally urges solidarity against anti-Sindh projects in Karachi

Mehnatkash Aurat Rally urges solidarity against anti-Sindh projects in Karachi

The rally marched under the slogan 'Class resistance against the looting of the Indus River, our land and environment,' the Dawn reported.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:51 PM Mar 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Karachi [Pakistan], March 9 (ANI): The Home-Based Women Workers Federation (HBWWF) organised a rally in Karachi on International Women's Day to call upon the people of Punjab and progressive forces from across Pakistan to stand in solidarity with Sindh against the government's controversial canals project on the Indus River, as reported by the Dawn.

The rally marched under the slogan 'Class resistance against the looting of the Indus River, our land and environment,' the Dawn reported.

According to Dawn, the rally began at the Boy Scouts Auditorium and ended at the Arts Council of Pakistan, where women workers, human rights activists, and labourers gathered, waving bright red flags while raising slogans against corporate farming, environmental destruction and theft of Indus waters.

Advertisement

HBWWF General Secretary Zehra Khan pointed out that the 2022 floods already ravaged Sindh and that the proposed six-canal project would worsen the situation of water availability for an agricultural belt of 4.9 million hectares. She said climate change and exploitative economic policies affect women disproportionately, the Dawn cited.

The National Trade Union Federation (NTUF) General Secretary Nasir Mansoor said that the Indus River is a lifeline for Pakistan, particularly for Sindh. It is being blocked under the pretext of water management projects, putting 4.9 million hectares of Sindh's agricultural land at risk of desertification.

Advertisement

According to the report of the Dawn, writer Noorul Huda Shah condemned the government's anti-people policies, She said that the elite do not care about future generations. Asad Iqbal Butt of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan warned that Karachi will suffer greatly since it lies at the tail end of the Indus River.

Meanwhile, hundreds of fisherfolk women gathered in Ibrahim Hyderi for a protest against the six-canal project. They demanded fair water distribution according to the 1991 Water Accord while chanting, "Let the Indus River flow naturally."

The demands of the rally included an end to gender-based wage disparity, protection of women against workplace harassment, education for girls and the recovery of missing female activists, the Dawn reported. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper