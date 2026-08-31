DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Meloni's big reforms flounder but security bills flourish in Italy

Meloni's big reforms flounder but security bills flourish in Italy

article_Author
Reuters
Rome, Updated At : 01:05 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni
Advertisement

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government took office in October 2022 and will become the longest-serving administration in the history of the Italian Republic on September 4.

Advertisement

Here are some of the main legislative efforts undertaken by her coalition, which have achieved varied results.

Advertisement

JUDICIAL REFORM

One of its flagship initiatives sought to revamp Italy's fiercely independent judiciary. Because this involved a change to the constitution, it went to a referendum, which the government lost decisively in March.

Advertisement

PREMIERSHIP

The government said it would introduce the direct election of the prime minister by voters. Meloni called this the "mother of all reforms", however it has not progressed after initial approval in the Senate in June 2024. Critics said it could trigger political chaos and undermine the role of the president.

The reform will not be enacted before the next elections.

Advertisement

DIFFERENTIATED AUTONOMY

The law grants greater powers to the regions and has been aggressively promoted by the far-right coalition League party.

The legislation was approved in 2024, but the Constitutional Court subsequently struck down key parts of it. The legislation is now in limbo, but the League has said the problems will be resolved before the next election.

IMMIGRATION

The government tightened asylum and anti-smuggling rules, struck migration agreements with North African states and expanded repatriations. However, its flagship scheme, building two detention centres in Albania, was delayed by legal challenges and is now operating mainly as a repatriation facility for migrants already transferred from Italy, not as the offshore asylum-processing system originally promoted by Meloni.

SECURITY AND LAW AND ORDER

Meloni's government has been particularly active on security, repeatedly responding to high-profile incidents with tougher laws and penalties. Measures have included new offences targeting illegal raves, stricter anti-smuggling rules after a migrant shipwreck, tougher penalties for wildfire arson, youth crime and a sweeping 2025 security decree covering protests, prison riots, squatting and other public-order offences.

TAX AND WELFARE

Meloni has pursued a targeted tax-cutting agenda: reducing income tax bands to three from four and pushing measures to benefit the self-employed. However, Italy's total tax burden has barely changed over the past four years, with some tax cuts counterbalanced by tighter limits on deductions for higher-income taxpayers. The government abolished a "Citizens' Income" welfare scheme, replacing it with more restrictive benefits and stricter work requirements. Figures show it also reduced tax evasion by promoting the use of digital payments.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts