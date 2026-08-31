Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government took office in October 2022 and will become the longest-serving administration in the history of the Italian Republic on September 4.

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Here are some of the main legislative efforts undertaken by her coalition, which have achieved varied results.

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JUDICIAL REFORM

One of its flagship initiatives sought to revamp Italy's fiercely independent judiciary. Because this involved a change to the constitution, it went to a referendum, which the government lost decisively in March.

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PREMIERSHIP

The government said it would introduce the direct election of the prime minister by voters. Meloni called this the "mother of all reforms", however it has not progressed after initial approval in the Senate in June 2024. Critics said it could trigger political chaos and undermine the role of the president.

The reform will not be enacted before the next elections.

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DIFFERENTIATED AUTONOMY

The law grants greater powers to the regions and has been aggressively promoted by the far-right coalition League party.

The legislation was approved in 2024, but the Constitutional Court subsequently struck down key parts of it. The legislation is now in limbo, but the League has said the problems will be resolved before the next election.

IMMIGRATION

The government tightened asylum and anti-smuggling rules, struck migration agreements with North African states and expanded repatriations. However, its flagship scheme, building two detention centres in Albania, was delayed by legal challenges and is now operating mainly as a repatriation facility for migrants already transferred from Italy, not as the offshore asylum-processing system originally promoted by Meloni.

SECURITY AND LAW AND ORDER

Meloni's government has been particularly active on security, repeatedly responding to high-profile incidents with tougher laws and penalties. Measures have included new offences targeting illegal raves, stricter anti-smuggling rules after a migrant shipwreck, tougher penalties for wildfire arson, youth crime and a sweeping 2025 security decree covering protests, prison riots, squatting and other public-order offences.

TAX AND WELFARE

Meloni has pursued a targeted tax-cutting agenda: reducing income tax bands to three from four and pushing measures to benefit the self-employed. However, Italy's total tax burden has barely changed over the past four years, with some tax cuts counterbalanced by tighter limits on deductions for higher-income taxpayers. The government abolished a "Citizens' Income" welfare scheme, replacing it with more restrictive benefits and stricter work requirements. Figures show it also reduced tax evasion by promoting the use of digital payments.