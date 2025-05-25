DT
Home / World / Members of all-party delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor arrive in US

Members of the all-party delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor arrived in the US on Saturday (US local time).
ANI
Updated At : 01:01 AM May 25, 2025 IST
New York City [US], May 25 (ANI): Members of the all-party delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor arrived in the US on Saturday (US local time).

The MPs of the delegation landed at the John F Kennedy Airport in New York City.

The delegation to visit the United States, Guyana, Panama, Brazil, and Colombia will be led by Congress' Shashi Tharoor. It will include Shambhavi Chaudhary (Lok Janshakti Party), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha), G M Harish Balayagi (Telugu Desam Party), Shashank Mani Tripathi, Tejaswi Surya, Bhubaneswar K Lata (all from BJP), Mallikarjun Devda (Shiv Sena) and Former Indian Ambassador to the US,Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

Of these, Milind Deora, Shashank Mani Tripathi and former Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu are already in the US.

Earlier before leaving from India, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that the delegation will share India's stance on terrorism and tell the world how India has been suffering from the past many years.

"We are going there to tell people about our experience, why we did what we did and what would be India's attitude going forward in the future. We will meet people and share what we have been suffering from past so many years", he said.

The all-party delegation will project India's national consensus and firm stance on combating terrorism in all its forms. They will carry India's strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism to the global community during their outreach.

A total of 7 groups consisting of 8-9 members from various political parties have been selected by India to represent its stance of zero tolerance against terror and brief the representatives of other countries on Operation Sindoor.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

After the operation, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres and airfields across 11 airbases in Pakistan. On May 10, an understanding of the cessation of hostilities between the countries was announced. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

