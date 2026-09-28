"Memorable day in Amritsar", says US Ambassador Gor as he visits Golden Temple, Jallianwala Bagh

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], September 28 (ANI): US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Monday visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar and paid his respects at the revered Sikh shrine.

He also visited Jallianwala Bagh and the Partition Museum.

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Sharing pictures from his visit in a post on X, Gor described the day as memorable. "A memorable day in Amritsar visiting the Golden Temple, Jallianwala Bagh, and the Partition Museum. Grateful for the warm welcome!" Gor said in his post.

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Gor's visit to Amritsar is part of his travels across different parts of the country after he took charge as the US Ambassador to India. He has also recently travelled to Srinagar and Leh.

During his visit to Rajasthan, the envoy witnessed Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026 and the second edition of the multinational air exercise Tarang Shakti.

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Earlier on Sunday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met a bipartisan US Congressional delegation led by Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Representative Brian Mast.

"Foreign Secretary @VikramMisri met a bipartisan US Congressional delegation led by Rep. @RepBrianMast, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X,

He added that the Foreign Secretary held wide-ranging discussions with the delegation, including the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 and the future trajectory of India-US bilateral ties.

"Discussions covered the entire gamut of India–US relations, including the recently enacted SRIA legislation and the future trajectory of the relationship. They also exchanged views on international issues of mutual concern, energy security, counter-terrorism and freedom of navigation," the MEA spokesperson added. (ANI)

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