Memorial organised in Blagoveshchensk in memory of those killed in An-24 crash

Memorial organised in Blagoveshchensk in memory of those killed in An-24 crash

ANI
Updated At : 12:00 PM Jul 25, 2025 IST

Blagoveshchensk [Russia], July 25 (ANI/Izvestia): In the city of Blagoveshchensk in the Amur Region, local residents organised a memorial dedicated to those killed in the An-24 plane crash.

Flowers, children's toys and candles were brought to the scene in memory of the victims of the plane crash.

An An-24 passenger plane crashed in the Amur Region, 15 km from the city of Tynda, on July 24. The aircraft was flying from Khabarovsk to Blagoveshchensk to Tynda when contact was lost. Its burning fuselage was later found on the ground. All passengers and crew members died .

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan , Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to the Russian people and the country's leadership following the plane crash. (ANI/Izvestia)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

