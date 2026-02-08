DT
PT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / World / Memorial service for Sikh soldiers who died defending Singapore-Malaya during WWII

Memorial service for Sikh soldiers who died defending Singapore-Malaya during WWII

Remembrance Day Memorial Service was held at Kranji War Memorial for honouring sacrifices of 3,318 fallen soldiers bearing name 'Singh' or Sikhs

PTI
Singapore, Updated At : 04:55 PM Feb 08, 2026 IST
Photos: Istock, The Tribune Archives & Agencies
A Singapore minister and High Commissioners from seven Commonwealth countries, including India, joined the Sikh community here on Sunday to remember soldiers who laid their lives while defending Singapore-Malaya during World War II.

A Remembrance Day Memorial Service was held at Kranji War Memorial for honouring the lives and sacrifices of 3,318 fallen soldiers bearing the name "Singh", or Sikhs, drawn from communities across the then undivided Punjab, who served and fell defending Singapore and Malaya against the Japanese forces.

Senior Minister of State Murali Pillai joined about 400 community members and leaders at the memorial service and also in celebrating 100 years of a Gurdwara built by the then immigrant Sikhs on the east coast.

The High Commissioners of the United Kingdom, Australia, Malaysia, India, New Zealand, Canada and Pakistan “all the countries that were part of World War II” laid wreaths at the Kranji War Memorial.

Calling it a "very memorable and important event," the Indian High Commissioner to Singapore Shilpak Ambule noted the contribution of the slain soldiers and also of the Indian community to the redevelopment of Singapore and Malaya.

Echoed Ravinderpal Singh, secretary of the Pradeshi Khalsa Dharma Diwan (PKDD) that was founded 100 years ago by then Sikhs living in Singapore, "Their contribution forms an enduring chapter in both Sikh and global history."

The PKDD has been holding a memorial service every year but it was turned into a bigger event this year as part of the larger celebration of the Gurdwara centenary, he said.

The celebrations included Gatka, a Sikh martial art performance, display of Sikh artefacts and performances by bag-pipers and drummers. The 'Last Post' bugle call was made as a respect for the deceased soldiers.

Speaking on behalf of the 13,000 Sikh community and the seven Gurdwaras in the city state, Ravinder Singh underlined the continuous social and voluntary service (Sewa) being offered to less fortunate people through organising of langar (meals from the Gurdwara's community kitchen).

