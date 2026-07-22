DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / "Mental wellness and healthy lifestyles" are India's new priorities at 16th BRICS Health Meet: Health Secretary Srivastava

"Mental wellness and healthy lifestyles" are India's new priorities at 16th BRICS Health Meet: Health Secretary Srivastava

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:53 PM Jul 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Chandigarh [India], July 22 (ANI): India on Wednesday said it has introduced two new agenda items, promotion of mental wellness and the BRICS Mission on Healthy Lifestyles, at the 16th BRICS Health Ministerial Meeting, as delegates from member and partner countries visited an exhibition showcasing the country's healthcare innovations, traditional medicine and digital health ecosystem.

Advertisement

Speaking with the media on the sidelines of the exhibition on the second day of the ministerial meeting, Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said officials from all 11 BRICS member countries and 10 partner nations were deliberating on nine agenda items under the health track.

Advertisement

"We have the deliberations that we are holding with secretaries of all the BRICS countries - that is the 11 BRICS group members, as well as the 10 partner countries. And we will be deliberating on the nine agenda items that we have identified for the health track," she said.

Advertisement

"There are two new agendas that have been introduced by India: one is on the promotion of mental wellness, and the second one is the BRICS mission on healthy lifestyles. We will be discussing and finalising our action plans," Srivastava added.

She said the event also featured yoga sessions to underline the role of yoga in promoting physical and mental well-being, alongside millet-based dishes prepared by the Ministry of Ayush institutions to showcase the climate resilience and nutritional value of millets. She also mentioned that celebrity chef Vikas Chawla was himself present at the event.

Advertisement

She said, "We will be discussing and finalizing our action plans...here we also have a chair yoga session, besides a yoga session in the morning, to highlight the strength of yoga, both for health and wellness, as well as mental well-being...the Prime Minister has been highlighting how millets are climate-resilient, how they are good from the climate perspective...to showcase that, we have a lot of millet recipes which have been prepared very scientifically by Ministry of Ayush institutions. We have celebrity chef Vikas Chawla with us."

Delegates attending the exhibition praised India's hospitality and its advances in healthcare. Maysoun Al Matrooshi, a delegate from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), told ANI that the visit provided valuable insights into India's healthcare system.

"India's welcoming - from the airport to all of the hospitality that it provides - makes us very comfortable when we come here. We started with a yoga experience, which was very relaxing for us. This exhibition to understand how India's health system functions is very beneficial...we heard from the National Health Authority how they integrate digital health in different aspects," she said.

Dr Tarek Numair, a delegate from Egypt, said the meeting would culminate in a unified declaration on health by BRICS member states. He told ANI, "It's a really interesting experience because now the BRICS member states are gathering for the health profile through the ministers from each country. Currently, they will be having a unified declaration for the health of the BRICS member states."

He also lauded India's experience in traditional and integrative medicine, saying the exhibition highlighted the country's progress in AI-driven healthcare, healthy lifestyles, food safety and herbal medicine.

"We started with traditional medicine and integrative medicine among countries, and India has shared a great experience in this regard... This exhibition showed us how India has an advanced approach in this domain. We have been seeing AI technology in health, many effective lifestyle approaches in India, safe food, and also traditional medicine experiences with different herbal products and other things," Numair said.

He also called Indian cuisine "one of the most delicious foods" he had ever tasted. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts