"Mentally unstable, makes silly comments": India slams Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif over remarks on PM Modi

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): India on Saturday hit back at Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif over his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi receiving Seychelles' "Guardian of the Blue Horizon" Presidential Distinction, saying he was "mentally unstable" and makes "silly comments" on matters he had little knowledge of.

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The sources in the government said Khawaja Asif being mentally unstable is a "known fact".

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"That he could be entrusted with his current responsibility says much about today's Pakistan. Clearly, he has no day job and passes time by making silly comments on matters of which he has little knowledge. Envy is always a bad motivation, particularly so from someone steeped in hate speech," government sources added.

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The response came after Asif had questioned the legitimacy of the honour which was given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Seychelles.

PM Modi was conferred Seychelles' newly instituted "Guardian of the Blue Horizon" Presidential Distinction during his visit to the island nation. The honour was bestowed in recognition of his commitment to environmental conservation and advancing the aspirations of Small Island Developing States.

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The Prime Minister became the first recipient of the award after the Seychelles government revamped its national honours system. Accepting the distinction, PM Modi thanked the people and government of Seychelles and dedicated the honour to countries confronting the challenges of climate change.

In November 2025, Afghanistan's Taliban-led administration had criticised Khawaja Asif. Noorullah Noori, the Minister of Borders and Tribal Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, described Asif as a "mentally ill" person over his reported threat to launch attacks against Afghanistan.

Addressing a gathering at the time, Noori said, "Your history against Bangladesh and India is clear. Our history against Russia, America and Britain is clear. You judge." (ANI)

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