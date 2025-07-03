Message of Operation Sindoor conveyed with great clarity, says EAM Jaishankar after meeting with QUAD counterparts

Washington DC [US], July 2 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that the "main objective" of Operation Sindoor was to show the world that if there are terrorist attacks, India will stand against the perpetrators, supporters and the enablers of it adding that the message of the operation was conveyed with great clarity during his meeting with his counterparts of QUAD.

"With each of my counterparts, I have shared with them the sense that the nature of the terrorists challenge, the fact that we have confronted it over multiple decades and that we are very resolved today to respond to it very firmly and we have the right to defend ourselves," Jaishankar said during a press conference in US.

The EAM is on a visit to the United States to attend the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting (QFMM). US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Japan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Takeshi Iwaya, and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong were also present for the meeting.

Talking about Operation Sindoor, which was India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack, Jaishankar added, "The perpetrators of terrorism must be held accountable, they must be brought to justice and that's important because we have to communicate to the world that what we did on May 7, the objective of Operation Sindoor is that if there are terrorist attacks, we will act against the perpetrators, the supporters, the enablers. That message was conveyed with great clarity."

The Minister also appreciated the all-party delegation sent by India to brief various countries about the Operation and to expose Pakistan's support for terrorism.

"I have spoken about the all-party delegations in India...We very much value and appreciate what they did...It serves our national interest. When you have a broadband set of people who speak with one voice abroad, it conveys a strong message of national unity. It underlines a certain seriousness about responding to terrorism," he added.

Operation Sindoor emerged as a calibrated military response to an evolving pattern of asymmetric warfare, one that increasingly targets unarmed civilians along with military personnel. The terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam in April 2025 served as a grim reminder of this shift. India's response was deliberate, precise, and strategic. Without crossing the Line of Control or international boundary, Indian forces struck terrorist infrastructure and eliminated multiple threats, government in a release stated. (ANI)

