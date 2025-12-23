DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Messi's sister hospitalised after Miami car crash, wedding postponed

Messi's sister hospitalised after Miami car crash, wedding postponed

Maria Sol Messi recovering from spinal fractures and burns, with doctors confirming she is out of danger but faces lengthy rehabilitation

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:12 PM Dec 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Argentina's Lionel Messi. Reuters file
Advertisement

Lionel Messi’s sister, Maria Sol Messi, has reportedly been forced to suspend her January 3 wedding after suffering serious injuries in a traffic accident in Miami.

Advertisement

According to a report by The Sun, the 32-year-old sustained spinal fractures, burns, and multiple other injuries after losing control of her pick-up truck and crashing into a wall.

Advertisement

A clothing designer and entrepreneur, Maria Sol has long kept a low profile, having lived in Spain for a period before returning to Argentina to pursue her own projects.

Advertisement

Quoting Argentinian TV journalist and presenter Angel de Brito, the report said Messi’s mother, Celia Cuccittini, confirmed that Maria Sol is “out of danger” but will require a long period of rehabilitation.

Speaking on America TV’s programme LAM, de Brito said Maria Sol had been due to marry Julian “Tuli” Arellano, a member of Inter Miami’s under-19 coaching staff, in Rosario, Argentina, on January 3, but the ceremony has now been postponed.

Advertisement

“She suffered burns, which are very difficult to treat, as well as displacement of vertebrae,” Brito said, adding that she has already begun rehabilitation in Rosario.

The wedding was set to take place in her native Rosario, the same city where her famous brother married Antonela Roccuzzo. The entire Messi family, including the Inter Miami and former Barcelona star, had been expected to attend.

Like Lionel Messi and his wife, Maria Sol and her partner grew up in the same neighbourhood.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts