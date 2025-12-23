Lionel Messi’s sister, Maria Sol Messi, has reportedly been forced to suspend her January 3 wedding after suffering serious injuries in a traffic accident in Miami.

According to a report by The Sun, the 32-year-old sustained spinal fractures, burns, and multiple other injuries after losing control of her pick-up truck and crashing into a wall.

A clothing designer and entrepreneur, Maria Sol has long kept a low profile, having lived in Spain for a period before returning to Argentina to pursue her own projects.

Quoting Argentinian TV journalist and presenter Angel de Brito, the report said Messi’s mother, Celia Cuccittini, confirmed that Maria Sol is “out of danger” but will require a long period of rehabilitation.

Speaking on America TV’s programme LAM, de Brito said Maria Sol had been due to marry Julian “Tuli” Arellano, a member of Inter Miami’s under-19 coaching staff, in Rosario, Argentina, on January 3, but the ceremony has now been postponed.

“She suffered burns, which are very difficult to treat, as well as displacement of vertebrae,” Brito said, adding that she has already begun rehabilitation in Rosario.

The wedding was set to take place in her native Rosario, the same city where her famous brother married Antonela Roccuzzo. The entire Messi family, including the Inter Miami and former Barcelona star, had been expected to attend.

Like Lionel Messi and his wife, Maria Sol and her partner grew up in the same neighbourhood.