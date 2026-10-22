DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Meta sued in Australian class action over alleged social media harm to children

Meta sued in Australian class action over alleged social media harm to children

article_Author
Reuters
Sydney, Updated At : 08:30 AM Oct 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Meta logo is seen in this illustration. Image credit/Reuters File
Advertisement

A class-action lawsuit has been filed in an Australian court against Meta Platforms' Facebook and Instagram that alleges the social media platforms exposed children to harmful content and kept them addicted through algorithms.

The lawsuit, filed in the Federal Court, Australia's second-highest, by law firm MinterEllison this month could be the first in Australia to blame social media for harming its users, particularly children and teenagers.

Advertisement

* The class-action suit has been filed on behalf of eight plaintiffs, who allege they were harmed by Meta while they were under the age of 18, and are seeking compensation.

Advertisement

* "We are aware of this claim and we will defend ourselves vigorously," a Meta spokesperson said by email.

* In a suppression order on Monday, the court prohibited the reporting of any information which could reveal the identity of the applicants, and the statement of claim.

Advertisement

* The lawsuit comes amid rising tensions between Australia and Big Tech after a world-first ban on social media for children under 16, and newly proposed rules that could let users switch off algorithm-driven content on their feeds.

* Meta in August agreed to pay $18 billion to settle with nearly all US states to resolve claims it designed social media to addict children.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts