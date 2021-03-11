Mexican megachurch leader given nearly 17 years in US prison for child sex abuse

Naason Joaquin Garcia pleaded guilty to two counts last Friday

Photo for representational purpose only. Thinkstock

Reuters

Los Angeles, June 8

The head of a Mexico-based evangelical megachurch that claims about 5 million followers worldwide was sentenced on Wednesday in a Los Angeles courtroom to 16 years and eight months in prison for sexually abusing three girls.

Naason Joaquin Garcia, leader and self-styled apostle of the Guadalajara-based church La Luz del Mundo (Light of the World), pleaded guilty last Friday to two counts of forcible oral copulation involving minors and performing a lewd act on a child.

Garcia, 53, entered his plea three days before he had been due to stand trial on 23 felony counts of sex crimes against children, including multiple charges of rape, conspiracy to engage in human trafficking and child pornography.

Two other church associates charged with Garcia have reached separate plea deals.

Several of his accusers, each identified in court only as Jane Doe and who are now young adults, decried the plea agreement as too lenient, saying they were not consulted in the deal that Garcia reached with the California attorney general's office.

The church, which has publicly stood by Garcia, issued a statement on Twitter reiterating its support, saying, "our confidence in him remains intact with full knowledge of his integrity, his conduct and his work."

It said Garcia accepted a plea deal because he believed he could not get a fair trial, and that evidence in the case "had been "suppressed, withheld, doctored and altered." In return for his guilty plea, prosecutors dismissed the majority of the charges he faced, including the most serious offenses, in a case that originally stemmed from allegations of five victims dating from mid-2015 to early 2018.

'YOU BETRAYED US'

In victim-impact statements delivered during Wednesday's hearing, all five said they felt robbed of their chance to more fully confront Garcia, who sat with his back to his accusers as each tearfully addressed their anguish at him.

"We looked up to you, you were our god, and you betrayed us.

You are no more than a predator and an abuser," Jane Doe No. 3 said as she choked back sobs.

Jane Doe No. 4, who identified herself as Garcia's niece, said, "Naason and this church have ruined my life." Another accuser told the court that Garcia was avoiding accountability by claiming through the church to have acquiesced to a plea deal under duress and wrongly accused.

"Your honor, this abuser thinks your courtroom is a joke.

Even after he accepted the plea deal, he's sending messages to the church that he's innocent," the accuser said.

In the end, Superior Court Judge Ronald Cohen pronounced the sentence recommended by prosecutors - 16 years and eight months in prison, seeking to assure the victims, "The world has heard you. I promise you that." Garcia also will be registered as a sex offender for life.

Garcia, dressed in orange jail garb, made no statement during the proceedings and was led away in handcuffs when the hearing ended.

His sentencing caps an investigation that began in 2018 leading to his arrest the following year at Los Angeles International Airport with a co-defendant, Susana Medina Oaxaca, who pleaded guilty last Friday to a charge of assault likely to cause great bodily harm. She was sentenced to one year of probation and six months of psychiatric counseling.

A second co-defendant, Alondra Ocampo, also arrested in 2019, pleaded guilty in 2020 to three felony counts of contact with a minor for purposes of committing a sexual offense and one count of forcible sexual penetration. Ocampo, not yet sentenced, had previously faced multiple counts of human trafficking and other charges.

A fourth person charged in the investigation, Azalea Rangel Melendez, remains at large, prosecutors said.

La Luz del Mundo is the largest evangelical church in Mexico, dating to the 1920s, with branches in 50 countries and boasting about 5 million members.

Bihar couple begs entire day to collect Rs 50,000 to be paid as bribe to get son's body released from govt mortuary

From jail to freedom via hospital

Punjab Govt fails to do homework, private schools go ahead with fee hike

Watch: Woman rides skateboard on Kerala streets in sari; netizens fascinated with her effortless moves

'Farewell' Sidhu Moosewala; 10 days on, it's as if a part of Punjabi singer's family, friends and fans has gone with him

'First time in history': Cancer vanishes for every patient in drug trial; Indian-origin patient among those healed completely

Sidhu Moosewala's 'antim ardas': Thousands converge at Musa village as fans, family reminisce Punjabi singer at his bhog

Lahaul-Spiti youth turn to traditional mud houses to attract tourists, earn livelihood

IMD predicts relief from heatwave from June 16

IMD predicts relief from heatwave from June 16

Temperature will come down on June 11-12, but a major relief...

Presidential poll to take place on July 18

Presidential poll to take place on July 18

Counting will take place on July 21

Mumbai court refuses one-day bail to Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh to vote in Rajya Sabha polls

Mumbai court refuses one-day bail to Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh to vote in Rajya Sabha polls

Maharashtra leaders Deshmukh and Malik are currently lodged ...

Delhi Police register FIR against various people over social media hate messages

Delhi Police register FIR against various people over social media hate messages

Nupur Sharma, Naveen Jindal, Saba Naqvi, Maulana Mufti among...

100 cops at Homeland Society in Mohali, search 20-25 flats; 2 other societies on Landran Road also raided

20 persons detained, 18 grams of opium recovered, seven weap...

From jail to freedom via hospital

Leaderless Amritsar Congress cadres a disheartened lot

Akali leader Bony Ajnala's pic with BJP's Jagmohan Singh Raju triggers speculation

Unhappy over love marriage, man fires at brother-in-law in Amritsar

Revenue officers call off strike after govt assurance

2 more suspects in Sidhu Moosewala murder case in police custody

2 more suspects in Sidhu Moosewala murder case arrested

100 cops at Homeland Society in Mohali, search 20-25 flats; 2 other societies on Landran Road also raided

Chandigarh sitting duck for cyber attack

The ever-increasing mountain of garbage at Dadu Majra dumping ground in Chandigarh

Mohali: Hours after birthday bash, youth shoots himself

Boost for Chandigarh BJP as Congress councillor joins party

Delhi Police register FIR against various people over social media hate messages

Services on Blue Line affected for over 2 hours, commuters face hardship

Satyendar Jain in ED custody in money-laundering case till June 13

Delhi HC quashes FIR against Canadian found with live ammunition at airport

SC dismisses plea challenging Delhi Judicial Service exam answer key

Jalandhar: Why no headway in development projects under Smart City, councillors ask MC officials

Jalandhar: Why no headway in development projects under Smart City, councillors ask MC officials

Amid concerns over monkeypox, Jalandhar's pvt hospitals on alert

Jalandhar BJP leader Lalit Chadha, his nephew drown in Gangasagar river in Kolkata

Jalandhar youth throng Mansa to attend antim ardas of Moosewala

Jalandhar: 327 bravehearts join CRPF after rigorous training

Contractor removes fee boards from multi-storey parking lot in Ludhiana

Contractor removes fee boards from multi-storey parking lot in Ludhiana

Ludhiana civic body seeks applications from street vendors for 20 vending zones

DRI destroys 396-kg cannabis in Ludhiana to mark ‘Drug Destruction Day’

Ludhiana: Three nabbed for drug trafficking

PM-Kisan scheme: Over 1 lakh farmers get income support in Ludhiana district

Patiala: ASHA workers on warpath, Covid-related work affected

Patiala: ASHA workers on warpath, Covid-related work affected

Seven paan shops, smokers in Patiala challaned for violating COPTA

Patiala: Law varsity VC is WSV secretary-general