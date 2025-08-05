Mexico: 7 killed, 11 injured in prison riot

Mexico City [Mexico], August 5 (ANI): A deadly riot in Mexico's Tuxpan prison left seven inmates dead and eleven injured, following clashes between prisoners and the criminal gang Grupo Sombra, Khaama Press reported on Tuesday.

International media reported a deadly riot at the Tuxpan prison in Veracruz state, Mexico, that resulted in the deaths of at least seven inmates and left eleven others injured.

According to the Veracruz State Public Security Department, the violence erupted after a confrontation between a group of inmates and members of a criminal gang known as Grupo Sombra, who had reportedly been extorting and threatening other prisoners and their families.

Some inmates, in videos circulated on social media, claimed the riot was sparked in protest against these threats and acts of intimidation, as per Khaama Press.

Security forces were able to regain control of the prison on Sunday and extinguished fires that had been set by inmates during the chaos.

Footage from inside the prison showed plumes of smoke rising above the facility and several inmates with burn injuries being transferred to external medical centers for treatment.

Mexican prisons--especially state-run facilities--have long faced challenges such as severe overcrowding and frequent violence, often fueled by rivalries between drug cartels and criminal gangs. Reports suggest that such prison clashes often mirror ongoing turf wars outside prison walls, as reported by Khaama Press.

In 2023, a riot at a prison in Ciudad Juarez led to the escape of 25 inmates and resulted in several fatalities. Human rights organizations have since called for full investigations into these incidents and urgent reforms to prevent further bloodshed.

This latest outbreak of violence highlights the fragile state of Mexico's prison system and the urgent need for structural and security reforms to curb gang influence within detention centers.

Experts warn that without meaningful intervention, these facilities will continue to serve as battlegrounds for criminal networks, jeopardizing both inmate safety and broader public security, Khaama Press reported. (ANI)

