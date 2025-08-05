DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Mexico: 7 killed, 11 injured in prison riot

Mexico: 7 killed, 11 injured in prison riot

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:40 AM Aug 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mexico City [Mexico], August 5 (ANI): A deadly riot in Mexico's Tuxpan prison left seven inmates dead and eleven injured, following clashes between prisoners and the criminal gang Grupo Sombra, Khaama Press reported on Tuesday.

Advertisement

International media reported a deadly riot at the Tuxpan prison in Veracruz state, Mexico, that resulted in the deaths of at least seven inmates and left eleven others injured.

According to the Veracruz State Public Security Department, the violence erupted after a confrontation between a group of inmates and members of a criminal gang known as Grupo Sombra, who had reportedly been extorting and threatening other prisoners and their families.

Advertisement

Some inmates, in videos circulated on social media, claimed the riot was sparked in protest against these threats and acts of intimidation, as per Khaama Press.

Security forces were able to regain control of the prison on Sunday and extinguished fires that had been set by inmates during the chaos.

Advertisement

Footage from inside the prison showed plumes of smoke rising above the facility and several inmates with burn injuries being transferred to external medical centers for treatment.

Mexican prisons--especially state-run facilities--have long faced challenges such as severe overcrowding and frequent violence, often fueled by rivalries between drug cartels and criminal gangs. Reports suggest that such prison clashes often mirror ongoing turf wars outside prison walls, as reported by Khaama Press.

In 2023, a riot at a prison in Ciudad Juarez led to the escape of 25 inmates and resulted in several fatalities. Human rights organizations have since called for full investigations into these incidents and urgent reforms to prevent further bloodshed.

This latest outbreak of violence highlights the fragile state of Mexico's prison system and the urgent need for structural and security reforms to curb gang influence within detention centers.

Experts warn that without meaningful intervention, these facilities will continue to serve as battlegrounds for criminal networks, jeopardizing both inmate safety and broader public security, Khaama Press reported. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts