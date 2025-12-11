Mexico announces tariffs of up to 50% on goods from India, other Asian nations

Mexico's Senate on Wednesday approved tariff hikes of up to 50% next year on imports from China and several other Asian countries, aiming to bolster local industry despite opposition from business groups.

Advertisement

The proposal, passed earlier by the lower house, will raise or impose new duties of up to 50% from 2026 on certain goods such as autos, auto parts, textiles, clothing, plastics and steel from countries without trade deals with Mexico, including China, India, South Korea, Thailand and Indonesia. The majority of products will see tariffs of up to 35%.

Advertisement

The Senate passed the bill with 76 votes in favour, 5 against and 35 abstentions. The approved bill is softer than one that stalled in the lower house this autumn, with tariffs on about 1,400 different product lines - mostly textiles, apparel, steel, auto parts, plastics and footwear - and reduced duties on roughly two-thirds of them compared with the original proposal.

Advertisement

CHINA CRITICISES MOVE

China's Ministry of Commerce responded on Thursday saying it would track Mexico's new tariff regime and weigh its impact, but warned that such measures would “substantially undermine” the interests of trade.

Advertisement

“China has always opposed all forms of unilateral tariff increases and hopes Mexico will correct such unilateralist and protectionist practices as soon as possible,” the commerce ministry said.

When asked at a regular press briefing, a spokesperson for China's Foreign Affairs Ministry said that “going against the tide of economic globalisation by pursuing protectionism is detrimental to others and yet does not benefit oneself”.

Analysts and the private sector say the move is aimed at appeasing the US ahead of the next review of the United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement (USMCA), and that it is also intended to generate $3.76 billion in additional revenue next year as Mexico seeks to reduce its fiscal deficit.

“On the one hand, it protects certain local productive sectors that are at a disadvantage with respect to Chinese products. It also protects jobs,” said Mario Vazquez, a senator for the opposition PAN party.

But, also, “the tariff is an additional tax that citizens pay when they buy a product. And these are resources that go to the state. We would need to know what they are going to be used for. Hopefully, production chains in the country will be strengthened”, Vazquez said.

US HAS BEEN PUSHING LATIN AMERICA TO LIMIT CHINA TIES

Emmanuel Reyes, a senator from the ruling Morena party, defended the measure.

"These adjustments will boost Mexican products in global supply chains and protect jobs in key sectors," said Reyes, who is chairman of the Senate Economy Committee.

"This is not merely a revenue-raising tool, but rather a means of guiding economic and trade policy in the interest of general welfare," he said.

Mexico had said in September that it would raise its tariff on automobiles and other goods from China and other Asian countries. The United States has been pushing countries in Latin America to limit their economic ties with China, with which it competes for influence in the region.