Mexico: Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 hits Guerrero

Mexico City [Mexico], January 3 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck Mexico's Guerrero region on Friday evening, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The quake occurred at 7:28 pm IST at a depth of 40 kilometres, with its epicentre located at latitude 16.99 north and longitude 99.26 west.

"EQ of M: 6.4, On: 02/01/2026 19:28:21 IST, Lat: 16.99 N, Long: 99.26 W, Depth: 40 Km, Location: Guerrero, Mexico," NCS said in a post on X.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

