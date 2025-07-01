Michelin-star chef Vikas Khanna to bring Assam tea festival to his New York restaurant 'Bungalow'

New York [US], July 1 (ANI): The 200 Years of Assam Tea celebrations at the Summer Fancy Food Show 2025 in New York witnessed a special moment with the presence of Michelin Star Chef Vikas Khanna as the Guest of Honour at a business roundtable hosted by the Consulate General of India, New York.

Chef Khanna, an internationally acclaimed culinary ambassador and founder of the iconic New York restaurant 'Bungalow', shared his heartfelt connection with Assam, having travelled to the state 11 times.

He spoke of Assam's cultural vibrancy, the distinctiveness of its tea, and the passion of its people, which deeply moved him during each of his visits.

In a warm and generous gesture, Chef Khanna proposed to host an Assam Tea Festival at his restaurant 'Bungalow' in New York in the near future, to honour the state's 200-year legacy in the global tea industry.

He underscored that Assam's tea, cuisine, textiles, and culture are pillars of India's soft power and deserve sustained international celebration and recognition.

The Government of Assam has welcomed this proposal and will actively work to bring the Assam Tea Festival in New York to fruition as part of its larger global outreach strategy for Assam Tea.

The gesture is expected to significantly enhance global visibility and consumer engagement with Assam's tea and cultural identity.

Adding to the momentum of India's cultural presence in the city, Nita Ambani visited Chef Vikas Khanna's Bungalow restaurant last month ahead of the upcoming NMACC India Weekend scheduled in New York this September, further highlighting the growing global spotlight on Indian heritage and cuisine.

Reliance Foundation Founder-Chairperson Nita Ambani and Chef Vikas Khanna have curated a unique culinary experience for the NMACC India Weekend.

"Our Founder Mrs. Nita M Ambani shared a heart-warming evening with Chef Vikas Khanna as they curate a unique culinary experience for the #NMACCIndiaWeekend! Flavors of India, served with love in NYC @LincolnCenter! Sep 12-14, 2025 Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts," NMACC said in a post on X. The post was accompanied by a new video.

In the video, Khanna can also be heard saying, "It's an honour for an Indian chef to be hosting Mrs. Ambani."

The weekend will commence on September 12, at the David H Koch Theatre, Lincoln Centre for the Performing Arts, with the highly anticipated US premiere of India's largest theatrical production, 'The Great Indian Musical: Civilisation to Nation'. Blending dance, art, fashion, and music, this production is a spectacular tribute to India's past, present and future that travels the country's history from 5000 BC until its independence in 1947, a release said earlier.

Featuring a cast of over 100 performers, opulent costumes and larger-than-life sets, 'The Great Indian Musical' is an unrivalled theatrical experience. The show, India's largest musical, with a line-up of exceptional Indian talent, along with a Tony and Emmy award-winning crew, has been conceived and directed by Feroz Abbas Khan, it added.

This marquee production will feature the collaboration of great artists like Ajay-Atul (music), Mayuri Upadhya, Vaibhavi Merchant, Samir and Arsh Tanna (choreography). The visual spectacle will also feature costumes designed by leading fashion designer Manish Malhotra. The show will have a limited run of five performances.

The opening night on September 12 will commence with an invite-only red carpet - the 'Grand Swagat' (Grand Welcome) - featuring the 'Swadesh Fashion Show Curated by Manish Malhotra', spotlighting India's celebrated traditional weaves and skilled artisans. The evening will have a special presentation of cuisines and flavours from ancient to modern India, presented by Michelin-starred chef Vikas Khanna.

The NMACC India Weekend will also take over Damrosch Park from September 12-14, bringing alive enthralling and engaging experiences in the form of a 'Great Indian Bazaar'. Guests will be introduced to the finest Indian fashion and textiles, decadent flavours, as well as dance, yoga and music experiences, the release said. (ANI)

