Michigan Shooting: Gunman dead, motive unknown; federal officials investigate incident as targeted violence

Michigan Shooting: Gunman dead, motive unknown; federal officials investigate incident as targeted violence

ANI
Updated At : 09:50 AM Sep 29, 2025 IST
Washington DC [US], September 29 (ANI): At least four people were killed, and several others were wounded after authorities say a 40-year-old man rammed his car into The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township, Michigan, this morning before opening fire on worshippers and intentionally setting the building ablaze, CNN reported.

According to officials, the gunman is dead but his motive remains unknown as federal officials investigate the incident as targeted violence.

Officials say eight others were injured, including children, a source familiar with the incident told CNN. Authorities said they believe they will find more victims after they secure the chapel which is now a "total loss," as per CNN.

A 40-year-old man from Burton, Michigan was identified as the shooter, according to Grand Blanc Township Police Chief William Renye. The man used an assault rifle during the attack and was ultimately shot and killed by police, Renye added. Officials believe there is only one person involved. "We believe we have the guy who did this," he said.

Hours after Sunday's shooting, the road leading to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township, Michigan, was packed with first responders from various agencies, including police, fire and emergency medical services.

The road was closed to residents, who waited to be taken to their vehicles, which they'd been forced to leave behind. A small vehicle driven by a local police officer was taking families to their cars.

"I have been briefed on the horrendous shooting that took place at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Grand Blanc, Michigan. The FBI was immediately on scene, and will be leading the Federal Investigation," The White House quoted US President Donald Trump as saying.

