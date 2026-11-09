Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / Migrant vessel capsizes off Senegal coast, 21 bodies recovered

Migrant vessel capsizes off Senegal coast, 21 bodies recovered

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:57 AM Nov 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Dakar [Senegal], November 9 (ANI): At least 21 people have died, and only one survivor has been pulled from the waters after a vessel carrying irregular migrants capsized off the northern coast of Senegal, sources said, citing the country's Interior Ministry.

According to an official statement issued by the ministry on social media platform X, emergency maritime authorities had recovered 21 bodies and safely rescued one survivor as of Saturday evening, sources confirmed.

The maritime disaster occurred off the coastal town of Kebemer, situated approximately 180 kilometres north of Senegal's capital, Dakar.

Search and rescue operations were continuing off the coast as emergency teams scoured the waters for any potential additional survivors, authorities said.

Advertisement

The Senegalese Interior Ministry confirmed that the ill-fated vessel was ferrying individuals attempting to migrate irregularly, though the exact number of passengers aboard when the vessel departed remains unconfirmed.

According to data compiled by the Spanish migrant rights organisation Walking Borders (Caminando Fronteras), at least 635 migrants died or disappeared while attempting the dangerous sea crossing in the first five months of this year alone.

In July, a tourist speedboat carrying 36 people, including 32 Indian tourists, capsized off the coast of Vietnam's Phu Quoc island. (ANI)

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts