Military boarded another vessel near Hormuz: US

The US military has released video footage of US Marines boarding merchant vessel M/V Blue Star III, suspected of attempting to transit to Iran in violation of the US blockade of Iranian ports.

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A post by the US Defence Department on X said US forces released the vessel after conducting a search and confirming the ship’s voyage would not include an Iranian port call.

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The US Central Command said, so far, 39 vessels had been redirected to ensure compliance with the blockade.

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The standoff between the US and Iran has effectively choked off nearly all exports through the Strait of Hormuz, with no end in sight.

The Central Command said, prior to the US blockade on Iran, five ships were moored or anchored in the Iranian port of Chah Bahar on an average day. Today, more than 20 vessels remain in Chah Bahar as US forces cut off economic trade going into and coming out of Iran during the ongoing blockade.

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Iran has said it will continue to disrupt traffic travelling through the Strait of Hormuz in response to the US blockade.

Iran has severely restricted shipping through the Strait — which otherwise carried about a fifth of the world's supply of oil and liquid natural gas — in response to US and Israeli strikes that began on 28 February.

Earlier this month, Tehran warned that any vessel that approaches the strait would be targeted.