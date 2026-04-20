Minab school tragedy victims' families urge Pope Leo XIV to be "voice of their voiceless children", call for peace

Tehran [Iran], April 20 (ANI): Families of victims of the deadly school attack in Iran's southern city of Minab have urged Pope Leo XIV to become "the voice of their voiceless children" and press for dialogue to achieve lasting peace, according to Press TV.

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In a letter addressed to the pontiff, relatives of schoolchildren killed in a "joint US-Israeli" military attack said his message of peace had "offered a healing touch to our broken hearts."

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"The school massacre occurred on February 28, when a US military attack using Tomahawk missiles struck Shajare Tayyebe Elementary School in Iran's southern city of Minab, killing more than 170 children and teachers," Press TV reported.

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The families described the incident as "a direct result of the provocation and support of senseless warmongers who unleashed destruction upon our innocent children."

"Today, instead of feeling the warmth of our children's embrace, we are left to hold onto their charred bags and bloody journals," the letter said.

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"Our children will never return home to build a brighter future, but it is the prayer of us grieving parents that your message to 'lay down the weapons' be heard, at a time when the United States and the Israeli regime fuel the flames of these atrocities with their excessive demands," it stated.

Appealing directly to the Pope, the families asked that the Pope be "the voice for our voiceless children", expressing hope that his influence could help create a world where no parent "is ever forced to whisper a nightly lullaby over the cold gravestone of their child."

The signatories also thanked the pontiff for emphasising that lasting peace can be achieved "not through force and weapons, but through the path of dialogue," according to Press TV.

During the Islamabad Peace Talks (held from April 11-12), on his way to the Pakistani capital, in a poignant gesture, Iranian Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf also carried pictures of victims from the Minab incident on the official flight to Pakistan. Sharing the moment on X, he wrote, "My companions on this flight."

Earlier on Friday (local time), US Vice President JD Vance expressed support for Pope Leo XIV, saying differences between the Pontiff and President Donald Trump are often more "complicated" than portrayed.

In a post shared on X, Vance said, "I am grateful to Pope Leo for saying this. While the media narrative constantly gins up conflict--and yes, real disagreements have happened and will happen-the reality is often much more complicated."

He added that the Pope's role is distinct from that of political leadership. "Pope Leo preaches the gospel, as he should, and that will inevitably mean he offers his opinions on the moral issues of the day. The President-and the entire administration-work to apply those moral principles in a messy world," Vance said.

Expressing goodwill, he further stated, "He will be in our prayers, and I hope that we'll be in his."

Vance's remarks came after Pope Leo XIV dismissed suggestions that his recent comments were aimed at President Trump, asserting that he has "no interest at all" in engaging in a political debate with the US leader.

Speaking to journalists aboard the papal flight to Angola, the 70-year-old Pontiff had said, "There has been a certain narrative that has not been accurate in all its aspects."

He added that much of the reporting had misinterpreted his earlier remarks, saying, "Because of the political situation created when on the first day of the trip the President of the United States made some comments about myself, much of what has been written since then has been more commentary on commentary trying to interpret what has been said."

Clarifying further, the Pope noted that his speech at a recent prayer meeting for peace had been prepared before Trump's comments.

"Just one little example: the talk that I gave at the prayer meeting for peace a couple of days ago was prepared two weeks ago, well before the president ever commented on myself and on the message of peace that I am promoting. And yet as it happens, it was looked at as if I was trying to debate again the president, which is not in my interest at all," he said.

The exchange of remarks came against the backdrop of Trump's criticism toward the Pope. Trump had criticised the Pope, saying, "Will someone please tell Pope Leo that Iran has killed at least 42,000 innocent, completely unarmed, protesters in the last two months, and that for Iran to have a Nuclear Bomb is absolutely unacceptable." (ANI)

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