Minister Sa'ar orders emergency aid to Druze in Sweida

Minister Sa'ar orders emergency aid to Druze in Sweida

ANI
Updated At : 11:25 PM Jul 18, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], July 18 (ANI/TPS): Amid recent attacks and a worsening humanitarian situation in southern Syria, Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Sa'ar has ordered the urgent transfer of humanitarian aid to the Druze community in the Sweida region.

The aid package, worth 2 million shekels and funded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, includes food supplies, medical equipment, first aid kits, and essential medications.

The assistance will be directed specifically to Druze-populated areas that have been directly affected by the violence.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this move follows a previous aid delivery to Druze communities in Syria in March, as part of Israel's ongoing support and solidarity with the Druze population facing growing hardship. (ANI/TPS)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

