Ministry invests UD 55.6 million in development of Jerusalem projects

Ministry invests UD 55.6 million in development of Jerusalem projects

The above amount is included in the five-year plan for the years 2024-2028 for reducing social and economic gaps and economic development in East Jerusalem, totaling approximately 3.2 billion Shekels ($889 million), which the Ministry of Jerusalem and Jewish Tradition is entrusted with implementing.
ANI
Updated At : 11:32 PM Mar 02, 2025 IST
Jerusalem [Israel], March 2 (ANI/TPS): Over 200 million Shekels ($55.6 million) was invested in 2024 by Israel's Ministry of Jerusalem and Jewish Heritage in the development of the city of Jerusalem, including within the framework of the "Lavi" five-year plan for the economic development of Jerusalem, the five-year plan for strengthening and positioning the Old City Basin (the Old City and adjacent neighborhoods) in Jerusalem, the Digital Jerusalem plan, as well as within the framework of various activities of the ministry in the city of Jerusalem, including within the framework of the five-year plan for reducing social and economic gaps in eastern Jerusalem, and more.

The above amount is included in the five-year plan for the years 2024-2028 for reducing social and economic gaps and economic development in East Jerusalem, totaling approximately 3.2 billion Shekels ($889 million), which the Ministry of Jerusalem and Jewish Tradition is entrusted with implementing.

In Jerusalem, the ministry continued to work on the following issues over the past year, among others: providing alternative solutions to services provided by UNRWA (UN Relief Works Agency that has now been banned by Israel for ties to terrorism), a renewable energy program in Jerusalem, transferring national government units to Jerusalem, establishing the Albert Einstein House Museum, restoring and building the Tiferet Israel Synagogue, establishing an elevator to make the Jewish Quarter accessible to the Western Wall Square, developing the Innovation Quarter, and more. (ANI/TPS)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

